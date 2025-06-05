Henry Cejudo questions the quality of Sean O’Malley’s UFC 316 training camp

By Harry Kettle - June 5, 2025

Former two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo has questioned the quality of Sean O’Malley’s UFC 316 training camp.

Sean O'Malley and Henry Cejudo

As we know, Sean O’Malley will challenge Merab Dvalishvili for the UFC bantamweight championship on Saturday night. It’ll take place in Newark, in the main event of UFC 316. It comes in the wake of Dvalishvili being the one to take the strap off of ‘Suga’, with many wondering whether or not Sean has what it takes to change his game plan enough to earn the gold back.

Henry Cejudo disputes the idea that Sean O'Malley is some kind of pay-per-view king: "His fights don't do sh*t, man"

Regardless of whether or not you buy into that idea, there’s no denying that O’Malley is dangerous. He has the striking necessary to knock anyone out at bantamweight, but of course, he needs to be able to find the perfect shot first.

Ahead of fight night, O’Malley’s long-time foe Henry Cejudo suggested that Sean’s training camp for this one didn’t exactly tick all of the boxes.

Cejudo questions O’Malley’s camp

“I think the biggest thing with O’Malley is, did he formulate his camp correctly?” Cejudo said on his “Pound 4 Pound” podcast with Kamaru Usman. “There’s a lot of birdies out there. I’m going to say it here on Pound 4 Pound: He’s just working jiu-jitsu. He’s not working his get-ups, his stand-ups. He’s not investing in his camp. He’s not bringing in guys for money. In Arizona, they have big mouths.

“It’s true, it’s 100 percent true. It (money) shouldn’t be (an issue), but to him, he just wants to keep everything – I don’t know, maybe he’s cheap. He just wants to keep everything in house. When you do that, sh*t gets out there. That’s the only reason why I know some of these things. People, listen to me: Bet the house, Merab Dvalishvili via damn decision, 50-45.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Henry Cejudo Sean O'Malley UFC

