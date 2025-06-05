Former two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo has questioned the quality of Sean O’Malley’s UFC 316 training camp.

As we know, Sean O’Malley will challenge Merab Dvalishvili for the UFC bantamweight championship on Saturday night. It’ll take place in Newark, in the main event of UFC 316. It comes in the wake of Dvalishvili being the one to take the strap off of ‘Suga’, with many wondering whether or not Sean has what it takes to change his game plan enough to earn the gold back.

Regardless of whether or not you buy into that idea, there’s no denying that O’Malley is dangerous. He has the striking necessary to knock anyone out at bantamweight, but of course, he needs to be able to find the perfect shot first.

Ahead of fight night, O’Malley’s long-time foe Henry Cejudo suggested that Sean’s training camp for this one didn’t exactly tick all of the boxes.