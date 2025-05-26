Belal Muhammad claims he went against the game plan in loss to Jack Della Maddalena

UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad claims he went against the game plan in his UFC 315 defeat to Jack Della Maddalena.

In the main event of UFC 315, Belal Muhammad attempted to successfully defend the UFC welterweight championship against Jack Della Maddalena. In what proved to be a far more entertaining fight than anyone had anticipated, it was the Australian who was able to get the upper hand. In the end, he was the one to also get his hand raised in victory, leaving Montreal with the belt.

For a lot of people, there was surprise that Muhammad wasn’t really able to implement his wrestling game in the way he wanted. He had some limited success with takedowns but was largely shut down by JDM, even though Belal certainly held his own during their exchanges on the feet.

In a recent interview, Muhammad was more than happy to own up to his mistakes.