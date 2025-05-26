Belal Muhammad claims he went against the game plan in loss to Jack Della Maddalena

By Harry Kettle - May 26, 2025

UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad claims he went against the game plan in his UFC 315 defeat to Jack Della Maddalena.

Belal Muhammad

In the main event of UFC 315, Belal Muhammad attempted to successfully defend the UFC welterweight championship against Jack Della Maddalena. In what proved to be a far more entertaining fight than anyone had anticipated, it was the Australian who was able to get the upper hand. In the end, he was the one to also get his hand raised in victory, leaving Montreal with the belt.

RELATED: Jack Della Maddalena reveals key differences between Islam Makhachev and Belal Muhammad

For a lot of people, there was surprise that Muhammad wasn’t really able to implement his wrestling game in the way he wanted. He had some limited success with takedowns but was largely shut down by JDM, even though Belal certainly held his own during their exchanges on the feet.

In a recent interview, Muhammad was more than happy to own up to his mistakes.

Muhammad discusses JDM defeat

“You know how they say there’s a different energy when you’re a champion and you’re getting 20 percent better, for me, I always thought I was the best in the world,” Muhammad said. “I still think I’m the best in the world. I was like, ‘Bro, I can strike with this guy. People are telling me I can’t strike with him.’ Obviously, we lost the fight, but we stood toe-to-toe with him. People can say whatever they want to say and do whatever they want to do, I went against the game plan, I went on my own, and at the end of the day, I’m going to live with that.

“But it came down to one round, maybe one exchange that could’ve swayed the judges one way, so was my game plan wrong? I could’ve went the other way. Could it have been an easier fight? It could’ve, but at the end of the day, I love to fight.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Belal Muhammad Jack Della Maddalena UFC

Related

Paddy Pimblett training

Paddy Pimblett shares stunning prediction for potential UFC title fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 25, 2025
Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Another popular UFC analyst questions Ilia Topuria's coaching change ahead of UFC 317

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 25, 2025

You can count another prominent UFC analyst who is unsure what to make of Ilia Topuria’s decision to split from his longtime coaches.

Kayla Harrison victory
Julianna Pena

'Petty' Kayla Harrison will 'smash' Julianna Pena's face at UFC 316, says manager

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 25, 2025

Kayla Harrison’s manager believes Julianna Pena is in for a rough night at UFC 316.

Merab Dvalishvili
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili details major plans if he wins Sean O'Malley rematch at UFC 316

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 25, 2025

Merab Dvalishvili has some big plans for the rest of 2025 if he can defeat Sean O’Malley a second time.

Tom Aspinall training
Matt Brown

Tom Aspinall advised to avoid Michael Chandler trap in waiting for Jon Jones

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 25, 2025

As Tom Aspinall continues to wait for his next fight, one former UFC fan favorite is advising him to dodge a pitfall.

Alexandre Pantoja

Ousted UFC star reveals one fighter who can defeat Alexandre Pantoja

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 25, 2025
Jon Jones press conference
Jon Jones

UFC heavyweight contender 'not happy' with Jon Jones situation

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 25, 2025

One highly ranked UFC heavyweight has expressed frustration over the Jon Jones dilemma.

Daniel Cormier Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

UFC legend questions timing of Ilia Topuria's split from longtime coaches

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 23, 2025

The recent news of Ilia Topuria parting ways with his coaches has left one UFC Hall of Famer a bit puzzled.

Yair Rodriguez UFC walkout
UFC

Rising UFC star scoffs at Yair Rodriguez potentially receiving another featherweight title fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 23, 2025

One emerging UFC featherweight isn’t too thrilled about rumblings of Yair Rodriguez potentially getting another title shot.

Justin Gaethje
Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje should be fighting Ilia Topuria for UFC gold instead of Charles Oliveira, says top MMA coach

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 23, 2025

One renowned MMA coach believes the UFC missed out on a more exciting vacant lightweight title fight.