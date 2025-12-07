Pros react after Joshua Van dethrones Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 323

By Chris Taylor - December 6, 2025
Tonight’s UFC 323 event was co-headlined by a men’s flyweight title fight featuring Joshua Van challenging Alexandre Pantoja.

Van (16-2 MMA) had entered his first career title bout sporting a five-fight winning streak, with his most recent triumph coming against former title challenger Brandon Royval in a ‘FOTN‘ effort at June’s UFC 317 event. Three weeks prior to that victory, ‘The Fearless’ had scored a quick TKO win over Bruno Gustavo da Silva at UFC 316 in Newark.

Meanwhile, Alexandre Pantoja (30-6 MMA) had entered tonight’s co-headliner riding an eight-fight winning streak. ‘The Cannibal’ was most previously seen in action at June’s UFC 317 event, where he successfully defended the promotion‘s 125lbs title for a fourth consecutive time by scoring a submission victory over Kai Kara-France.

Tonight’s UFC 323 co-main event resulted in a terrible injury just 26-seconds into the opening round. After throwing a head kick which was partially blocked, Alexandre Pantoja proceeded to fall back onto his hands. During that awkward fall, the Brazilian wound up either dislocating his elbow and or snapping his arm. It was a gruesome injury and what that left Bruce Buffer saying “And New” as Joshua Van was awarded the TKO win.

Official UFC 323 Results: Joshua Van def. Alexandre Pantoja via TKO (injury) at 0:26 of Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Pantoja vs. Van’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Joshua Van defeating Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 323:

Who would you like to see Van fight next following his TKO victory over Pantoja this evening in Las Vegas?

