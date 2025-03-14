Diego Lopes expects Ilia Topuria to do well at lightweight, still hopes they can end up fighting

By Cole Shelton - March 14, 2025

Diego Lopes is confident Ilia Topuria will do well at lightweight.

Diego Lopes, Ilia Topuria

Topuria vacated his featherweight title so he can move up to lightweight. With the belt vacated, Lopes will headline UFC 314 against Alexander Volkanovski for the vacant title. Although Lopes is focused on his own fight, he says he will pay attention to how Topuria does at lightweight and expects the former champ to have success.

“He’s a guy that can achieve great things in that division,” Lopes told MMA Fighting. “He’s very athletic and quite young, too. I think he’s 27, 28, so I think he has time to do a great run up a division.”

Although Diego Lopes expects Ilia Topuria to do well at lightweight, he is hopeful he returns to featherweight so they can fight. He also hopes he is the champion at the time, so the bout with Topuria is even bigger.

“If he comes back, I hope to be the champion so I can fight him,” Lopes said.

Diego Lopes not ruling out changing weight classes

Although Diego Lopes is set to fight for the vacant featherweight title, the Brazilian isn’t opposed to fighting in different weight classes in the future.

Lopes has fought at featherweight in the UFC, but has fought at bantamweight in the past. So, he says he isn’t ruling out dropping back down, or even going up to lightweight in the future.

“I’ve talked to my nutritionist and he’s said to me, ‘You can fight in any weight class you want,’” Lopes said. “[He said] ‘You have the weight to fight at 135, you have the weight to fight at 145, and you can go up a little bit, have the body structure and height to fight at 155 as well.’ But for now my focus is this division, and then we’ll see what the future holds for us. I’m focused on the division now. Maybe in the future I can go up, no problem, and put on good fights at 155.”

Ultimately, the focus right now for Diego Lopes is beating Alexander Volkanovski and becoming the UFC’s featherweight champion.

Lopes is 26-6 as a pro and coming off a decision win over Brian Ortega. The Brazilian is 5-1 in the UFC and is riding a five-fight winning streak.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Diego Lopes Ilia Topuria UFC

Related

Mike Perry, Robbie Lawler

Robbie Lawler provides retirement update amid rumors of BKFC fight against Mike Perry: "Never say never"

Josh Evanoff - March 14, 2025
Nick Diaz
Nick Diaz

Jason 'Mayhem' Miller offers health update on former rival Nick Diaz: "He's getting it together"

Josh Evanoff - March 14, 2025

Jason ‘Mayhem’ Miller has provided a promising update on his former UFC rival Nick Diaz.

Jon Anik
Mauricio Ruffy

Jon Anik thinks one UFC fighter has serious potential to become breakout star

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 14, 2025

One rising UFC lightweight has caught the attention of Jon Anik.

Islam Makhachev Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Arman Tsarukyan expects Ilia Topuria to challenge Islam Makhachev for UFC lightweight title next

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 14, 2025

Arman Tsarukyan believes the next UFC lightweight title challenger will be Ilia Topuria.

Marvin Vettori UFC weigh in
Roman Dolidze

UFC Vegas 104 weigh-in results: Good news for Marvin Vettori and Roman Dolidze

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 14, 2025

The UFC Vegas 104 weigh-ins have wrapped up, and there were three scale fails.

Magomed Ankalaev, UFC 313, Alex Pereira, Pros react, UFC

Alex Pereira's coaches believe he defeated Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313

Harry Kettle - March 14, 2025
Alexander Volkanovski
UFC

Alexander Volkanovski admits having self doubt ahead of UFC 314 return

Harry Kettle - March 14, 2025

UFC legend Alexander Volkanovski has admitted to having some self doubt ahead of his return to the cage at UFC 314.

AI Image of Magomed in front of mountains
Magomed Ankalaev

UFC champion Magomed Ankalaev takes a shot at Jon Jones

Harry Kettle - March 14, 2025

UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev has taken a shot at current heavyweight king Jon Jones.

Anthony Smith
UFC

Anthony Smith explains why UFC Kansas City is his retirement fight: "It's final"

Cole Shelton - March 13, 2025

Anthony Smith has confirmed his UFC Kansas City fight against Mingyang Zhang will be his final fight.

Andrei Arlovski
UFC

Andrei Arlovski set for first fight since leaving the UFC at Dirty Boxing 1

Josh Evanoff - March 13, 2025

Former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski will compete in the boxing ring later this month.