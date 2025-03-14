Diego Lopes expects Ilia Topuria to do well at lightweight, still hopes they can end up fighting

Diego Lopes is confident Ilia Topuria will do well at lightweight.

Topuria vacated his featherweight title so he can move up to lightweight. With the belt vacated, Lopes will headline UFC 314 against Alexander Volkanovski for the vacant title. Although Lopes is focused on his own fight, he says he will pay attention to how Topuria does at lightweight and expects the former champ to have success.

“He’s a guy that can achieve great things in that division,” Lopes told MMA Fighting. “He’s very athletic and quite young, too. I think he’s 27, 28, so I think he has time to do a great run up a division.”

Although Diego Lopes expects Ilia Topuria to do well at lightweight, he is hopeful he returns to featherweight so they can fight. He also hopes he is the champion at the time, so the bout with Topuria is even bigger.

“If he comes back, I hope to be the champion so I can fight him,” Lopes said.