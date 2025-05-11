UFC 315 Results: Aiemann Zahabi defeats Jose Aldo (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 315 results, including the featherweight contest between Jose Aldo and Aiemann Zahabi.

Aldo (32-9 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a split decision loss to Mario Bautista this past October at UFC 307. Prior to that setback, the former featherweight kingpin had earned an impressive unanimous decision win over Jonathan Martinez.

Meanwhile, Aiemann Zahabi (12-2 MMA) is currently riding a five-fight winning streak, his most recent victory being a unanimous decision win over Pedro Munhoz this past November. The Quebec native has scored knockout wins in two of his past five fights overall.

Round of this featherweight matchup begins and Jose Aldo comes forward and takes the center of the Octagon. Aiemann Zahabi is using a lot of movement early, circling along the fence. He comes forward with a jab. Aldo answers with a high kick. The former champ goes to the body with a jab. A big 2-punch combination from ‘The King of Rio’. He follows up with a good knee and then a left hook. Zahabi with a nice 1-2. Aldo comes over the top with a clean right. Zahabi with a head kick attempt that partially connects. Jose Aldo rips the body of his opponent with a pair of hooks. Aiemann Zahabi replies with a 1-2. Aldo with a good outside low kick in return. Zahabi with a nice 1-2 and then a left hook. Jose Aldo answers with a hard body shot and then a left hook. A nice jab lands for Aldo. Zahabi counters with a left hook. Another nice body shot from Aldo. Both men connect with good punches in the pocket as the horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Aiemann Zahabi lands a nice knee to the body to open the round. Jose Aldo with a jab. The Canadian looks to counter but misses with two straight jab attempts. A nice kick and then two jabs from Zahabi. He lands a low kick. Aldo with a jab up the middle. He lands a right and then rips the body with a left hook. Another good body shot from the Brazilian. He lands a jab. Aiemann Zahabi returns fire with a good jab of his own. Jose Aldo with a jab and then a left hook. Zahabi with a left hand but then cracks the former champ with an accidental low blow in the form of a kick. We restart and both men land jabs. Zahabi is bleeding around his left eye. He throws another low kick that hits the cup of Aldo again. We restart and Aiemann Zahabi lands some good jabs to close out the round.

The third and final round begins and Jose Aldo comes out quickly with three straight punches. Aiemann Zahabi lands a jab. He leaps in with a 1-2. Aldo with a left to the body. Another 1-2 from Zahabi. A good knee to the body from the former champ. Aldo with a huge knee. He drops Zahabi with a right. Aiemann tries to get back to his feet but gets rocked with a head kick. He gets up and now Aldo appears to be gassed. Big knees to the body by Zahabi. Jose shoots for a takedown. It is not there and now he is on his back. Aiemann Zahabi has two minutes to work. Big punches and elbows now from Zahabi. Jose Aldo looks completely gassed after that surge for the finish. One minute remains in the fight. Good elbows from Zahabi. He has busted Jose open. We will head to the scorecards.

Official UFC 315 Results: Aiemann Zahabi def. Jose Aldo by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

