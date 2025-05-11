Pros react after Aiemann Zahabi defeats Jose Aldo at UFC 315

Tonight’s UFC 315 main card featured the return of MMA legend Jose Aldo who squared off with streaking Canadian contender Aiemann Zahabi.

Aldo (32-10 MMA) entered tonight’s featherweight contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a split decision loss to Mario Bautista in his most previous effort this past October at UFC 307. Prior to that setback, the former featherweight kingpin had earned an impressive unanimous decision win over Jonathan Martinez.

Meanwhile, Aiemann Zahabi (13-2 MMA) entered the bout sporting a five-fight winning streak, his most previous effort resulting in a unanimous decision win over Pedro Munhoz this past November. The Quebec native had scored knockout victories in two of his previous five wins.

Tonight’s ‘Aldo vs. Zahabi’ matchup resulted in a wild back and forth affair. Jose Aldo got off to a great start in the opening round, but Aiemann Zahabi began to turn the tide in round two. After dropping Zahabi with a big knee in round three, Aldo went all out for the finish. Somehow, Zahabi survived the onslaught and ‘The King of Rio’ seemingly gassed himself out which allowed the Canadian to take over the final two minutes with some brutal ground and pound.

Official UFC 315 Results: Aiemann Zahabi def. Jose Aldo by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Aldo vs. Zahabi’ below:

Fun fact Jose Aldo has only lost 2 fights in 15 years to someone who hasn’t been a ufc champ at some point and both of those were split decisions #ufc315 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) May 11, 2025

10-9 Aldo, but a strong finish to the round for Zahabi, who got a better sense of the timing — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) May 11, 2025

Zahabi has made his read little worried the pace might get to Aldo — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) May 11, 2025

Zahabi is Ariel Helwani if Ariel Helwani could fight. Brothers, separated at birth. Tell me I’m wrong? 😌 — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) May 11, 2025

Draw — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) May 11, 2025

Well that escalated quickly — michael (@bisping) May 11, 2025

What a fight! @Aiemannzahabi pushing all the way to the end 👏👏 #ufc315 — Arnold billy allen (@Arnoldbfa) May 11, 2025

What a scrap zahabi stole does last two rds in my opinion fun fight always from the legend aldo — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) May 11, 2025

Respect to Jose Aldo . The man’s a legend 👏👏 @ufc — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) May 11, 2025

Jose Aldo is a legend. Love to one of the greatest. 🤙🏻 — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) May 11, 2025

