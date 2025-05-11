Pros react after Aiemann Zahabi defeats Jose Aldo at UFC 315

By Chris Taylor - May 10, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 315 main card featured the return of MMA legend Jose Aldo who squared off with streaking Canadian contender Aiemann Zahabi.

Jose Aldo

Aldo (32-10 MMA) entered tonight’s featherweight contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a split decision loss to Mario Bautista in his most previous effort this past October at UFC 307. Prior to that setback, the former featherweight kingpin had earned an impressive unanimous decision win over Jonathan Martinez.

Meanwhile, Aiemann Zahabi (13-2 MMA) entered the bout sporting a five-fight winning streak, his most previous effort resulting in a unanimous decision win over Pedro Munhoz this past November. The Quebec native had scored knockout victories in two of his previous five wins.

Tonight’s ‘Aldo vs. Zahabi’ matchup resulted in a wild back and forth affair. Jose Aldo got off to a great start in the opening round, but Aiemann Zahabi began to turn the tide in round two. After dropping Zahabi with a big knee in round three, Aldo went all out for the finish. Somehow, Zahabi survived the onslaught and ‘The King of Rio’ seemingly gassed himself out which allowed the Canadian to take over the final two minutes with some brutal ground and pound.

Official UFC 315 Results: Aiemann Zahabi def. Jose Aldo by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Aldo vs. Zahabi’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Aiemann Zahabi defeating Jose Aldo at UFC 315:

Who would you like to see Zahabi fight next following his victory over Aldo this evening in Montreal?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Aiemann Zahabi Jose Aldo UFC UFC 315

Related

Aiemann Zahabi, Jose Aldo, UFC 315, Results, UFC

UFC 315 Results: Aiemann Zahabi defeats Jose Aldo (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - May 10, 2025
Benoit Saint Denis
UFC

UFC 315 Results: Benoit Saint Denis stops Kyle Prepolec (Video)

Chris Taylor - May 10, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 315 results, including the lightweight contest between Benoit Saint Denis and Kyle Prepolec.

UFC 315, Results, Belal Muhammad, Jack Della Maddalena, UFC, Valentina Shevchenko
Jack Della Maddalena

UFC 315: 'Muhammad vs. Maddalena' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - May 10, 2025

The Octagon returns to Montreal for tonight’s UFC 315 event, a 12-bout fight card headlined by Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena.

Rory-MacDonald
UFC

Rory MacDonald reveals he doesn't have "intensity" anymore for possible UFC return

Harry Kettle - May 10, 2025

MMA legend Rory MacDonald has admitted that he doesn’t have the intensity or desire necessary to return to the sport.

Jon Jones
UFC

UFC champion Jon Jones reveals some of his post-retirement plans

Harry Kettle - May 10, 2025

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has spoken candidly about some of his post-mixed martial arts retirement plans.

Georges St-Pierre, UFC, MMA

Georges St-Pierre reveals he's open to having a role in UFC 315 main event

Harry Kettle - May 10, 2025
Dominick Cruz
UFC

Dominick Cruz's coach discusses former champion's incredible mindset

Harry Kettle - May 10, 2025

Dominick Cruz’s coach Eric Del Fierro has spoken openly about the mindset of his student that allowed him to thrive in mixed martial arts.

Bo Nickal
UFC

Bo Nickal sends fiery message to haters after first career loss: "I'll spit right in your face"

Cole Shelton - May 9, 2025

Bo Nickal has sent a fiery message to his haters and doubters after his first career loss.

Belal Muhammad, UFC 315
Jack Della Maddalena

UFC 315 live stream: Ceremonial weigh-in featuring Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 9, 2025

A live stream for the UFC 315 ceremonial weigh-ins is set for late Friday afternoon.

Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena
Jack Della Maddalena

Belal Muhammad predicted to defeat Jack Della Maddalena by surging UFC contender

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 9, 2025

Belal Muhammad has been picked to thwart the challenge of Jack Della Maddalena, but one rising UFC contender doesn’t think it will be easy.