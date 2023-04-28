search
Chael Sonnen Dricus du Plessis Robert Whittaker

Chael Sonnen pleads with the UFC to cancel Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus du Plessis: “What are we doing?”

By Josh Evanoff - April 28, 2023

Chael Sonnen badly wants the UFC to cancel Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus du Plessis.

‘Stillknocks’ is fresh off his clash with Derek Brunson in March at UFC 285. In that outing, du Plessis scored a second-round stoppage win over the longtime middleweight contender. That victory moved the South African’s winning streak to seven, having previously defeated names such as Darren Till in that stretch.

Following the victory, he began calling for a title shot. For his part, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya later showed interest in the fight as well. In fact, ‘The Last Stylebender’ and du Plessis are currently engaged in a heated war of words, with the champion stating that was definitely his next fight.

With that in mind, Chael Sonnen wants to know why Dricus du Plessis is fighting Robert Whittaker. ‘The Reaper’ has been out of action since a decision win over Marvin Vettori last year but was booked to face the South African earlier this month. The two middleweights will collide at UFC 290 in July.

However, if it was left up to ‘The Bad Guy’, the fight wouldn’t be happening. Sonnen questioned why the bout was happening considering Adesanya and du Plessis’ ongoing rivalry.

Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen calls for UFC to cancel Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus du Plessis

“Du Plessis vs. Robert Whittaker, guys, is it too late to scratch it?” Chael Sonnen stated in a recent YouTube video. “Is it too late? Why are we doing this fight?… [Israel Adesanya] hasn’t missed a day since the ‘Dragging of the carcass’ [comments],  du Plessis is meeting him right back. Du Plessis is being a good partner, he just doesn’t have the reach. You got to search a little bit, but it’s there.”

He continued, “Adesanya yesterday said, ‘That’s going to be my next fight, I’m not going to fight anybody else. That is the fight I want’, now he can’t get it. He knows he can’t get it, at least he can’t get it now, Du Plessis is busy with Whittaker… I believe him. When Izzy says he’s not fighting anyone else, I believe him for very good reason. So now we have an opportunity to just pull this fight. What are we doing?”

What do you make of these comments? Do you agree with Chael Sonnen? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

