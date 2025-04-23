UFC legend walks back Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall claims, says new challenger has emerged

Jones vs. Aspinall Not Happening Next?

Initially, Chael Sonnen claimed that Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall was agreed to. Now, the current analyst is saying the plan is for Aspinall to put his interim gold at stake against Ciryl Gane. He cleared things up in a new video on his YouTube channel (h/t MMAMania.com).

“I’m here to tell you, according to a remarkably good source, Jon Jones is going to be afforded the ability to wait 180 days, which is equivalent to six months, which is what he asked for,” Sonnen continued. “Tom Aspinall is going to fight with Ciryl Gane, which was, in fact, on the table many months ago and then Ciryl was gifted a decision in a fight that he lost against [Alexander] Volkov. That’s the way the story happened. And now we’re going to defend an interim champion with the existence of an undisputed champion, which is against the laws of logic and the Oxford English Dictionary’s definition of champion as well as undisputed as well as interim, but we are going to adhere to the one thing that we do consistently: We are going to closely follow the rules that we make up as we go.”

Jones last stepped inside the Octagon back in Nov. 2024. He defeated Stipe Miocic via third-round TKO to successfully retain the UFC Heavyweight Championship. After the fight, “Bones” showed more interest in fighting Alex Pereira than Aspinall. After Pereira lost the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship to Magomed Ankalaev, the attention was back to Aspinall.

