Analyst claims Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall fight is “agreed” to: “The fight is done”

UFC analyst Chael Sonnen says Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall is a done deal and will be announced soon.

Jones vs Aspinall is one of the biggest fights to make in the UFC, but there hasn’t been much talk on when or if it would happen. Some thought Jones would retire, and Aspinall would get promoted to undisputed champ. Yet, Sonnen claims the fight is agreed to and the date is locked in.

“I am confident enough to tell you that that fight is done, though. That fight is agreed all the way down to the date,” Sonnen said on “Good Guy/Bad Guy” with Daniel Cormier on ESPN. “That, I do have the confidence to tell you. International Fight Week would make perfect sense. I personally, just in my heart, I always thought they were going to go back to New York.”

As Sonnen says, he hopes it will happen at the end of June at International Fight Week. Yet, he does believe it will likely happen in November at Madison Square Garden. But, regardless, he says Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall has been agreed to and will be happening later this year.