Analyst claims Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall fight is “agreed” to: “The fight is done”
UFC analyst Chael Sonnen says Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall is a done deal and will be announced soon.
Jones vs Aspinall is one of the biggest fights to make in the UFC, but there hasn’t been much talk on when or if it would happen. Some thought Jones would retire, and Aspinall would get promoted to undisputed champ. Yet, Sonnen claims the fight is agreed to and the date is locked in.
“I am confident enough to tell you that that fight is done, though. That fight is agreed all the way down to the date,” Sonnen said on “Good Guy/Bad Guy” with Daniel Cormier on ESPN. “That, I do have the confidence to tell you. International Fight Week would make perfect sense. I personally, just in my heart, I always thought they were going to go back to New York.”
As Sonnen says, he hopes it will happen at the end of June at International Fight Week. Yet, he does believe it will likely happen in November at Madison Square Garden. But, regardless, he says Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall has been agreed to and will be happening later this year.
Chael Sonnen says Jon Jones didn’t duck Tom Aspinall
As months went on with no word on a potential fight between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall, many claimed the champ was ducking the Brit.
Yet, Sonnen says that wasn’t the case at all, and instead, Jones is a smart businessman and was getting what he felt he deserved for such a big fight.
“I’m telling you, this Jon Jones business, Jones will say a lot of things to the media,” Sonnen said. “When he gets that phone call, ‘Here’s the guy you’re fighting. Do you understand? Yes,’ and that is what he will say. All of the other reports are not true. Jon has come out, he’s going to troll, he’s had some fun, he’s even tried to negotiate the media. Privately, he takes that phone call, it’s ‘Yes,’ or anything else that comes out of his mouth. Any answer that’s not yes is not yes, but that did not happen. That is a false report. Jon Jones has not ducked this fight. I wish he did. I’d love to bury him. he didn’t. He did not duck Tom Aspinall.”
Jon Jones is 28-1 and 1 NC as a pro and coming off a knockout win over Stipe Miocic to defend his belt. Tom Aspinall, meanwhile, is 15-3 as a pro and coming off a knockout win over Curtis Blaydes to defend his interim title.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Chael Sonnen Jon Jones Tom Aspinall UFC