Caio Borralho offers assessment of possible Khamzat Chimaev fight

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 23, 2025

Caio Borralho has shared his assessment of how a potential matchup with Khamzat Chimaev could go.

Caio Borralho

The general consensus is that Chimaev is the rightful No. 1 contender for the UFC Middleweight Championship. The problem is that titleholder Dricus du Plessis reportedly suffered an injury. Borralho hopped on social media to claim that both he and Chimaev have verbally agreed to fight. Borralho wants interim gold at stake.

So, how would a bout between Chimaev and Borralho go?

RELATED: DRICUS DU PLESSIS FIRES BACK AT KHAMZAT CHIMAEV AMID INJURY RUMORS: “WAS THE FIGHT SIGNED?”

Borralho on How He Can Defeat Chimaev

Caio Borralho was a guest on “Submission Radio,” and he revealed how things can play into his favor if he shares the Octagon with Khamzat Chimaev (via MMAJunkie).

“I think the critical point is the first round,” Borralho told Submission Radio. “I think that’s the round that I need to not make a mistake at all. The first round is the dangerous one, and it’s the critical point. After this round, I’m not saying that he is going to go down in his performance or anything like that, but that’s when I’m going up in my performance.

“I think I can still, in the second round, defend some takedowns – even get taken down and get back up and all that – don’t give my back or anything like that that he likes, and then after that start hitting him with some body shots, with some jabs that I’m doing very good with, some calf kicks and all that. And then after that, the fight is getting better and better for me. Maybe a knockout in the fourth round or fifth, or maybe a good decision and domination in the last three rounds.”

Borralho is a Fighting Nerds standout, who has only lost one fight in his pro MMA career. The lone defeat occurred back in 2015. Following two successful outings on “Dana White’s Contender Series,” Borralho has gone 7-0 under the UFC banner.

Stick with BJPenn.com for the latest updates on Caio Borralho and Khamzat Chimaev.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Caio Borralho Khamzat Chimaev UFC

Related

Movsar Evloev

Movsar Evloev believes UFC is trying to keep him away from a title shot

Harry Kettle - April 23, 2025
Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes
Kayla Harrison

Kayla Harrison gives her thoughts on Amanda Nunes' rumored UFC return

Harry Kettle - April 23, 2025

UFC star Kayla Harrison has given her thoughts on Amanda Nunes potentially returning to mixed martial arts.

The Korean Zombie, Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Max Holloway and The Korean Zombie have fun rematch on punch machine

Harry Kettle - April 23, 2025

UFC stars Max Holloway and The Korean Zombie engaged in a light-hearted rematch recently on a KO punch machine.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler responds to Conor McGregor’s “unfinished business” tease

Harry Kettle - April 23, 2025

UFC fighter Michael Chandler has responded to Conor McGregor teasing the idea of them finally setting their feud inside the Octagon.

Ilia Topuria
UFC

Former UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria announces his next fight camp has officially begun

Harry Kettle - April 23, 2025

Former UFC champion Ilia Topuria has announced that the training camp for his next fight in the promotion has begun.

Dan Ige

Dan Ige believes the ref "saved" Sean Woodson's career with stoppage at UFC 314

Cole Shelton - April 22, 2025
Bruce Buffer, Logan Paul, UFC
Logan Paul

Bruce Buffer throws support behind Logan Paul UFC move: 'He could compete'

BJ Penn Staff - April 22, 2025

If Logan Paul ever competes in the UFC, he will do so with the confidence of Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor hints at opponent for potential UFC return: "Unfinished business"

Cole Shelton - April 22, 2025

Conor McGregor has hinted at the potential opponent for his return to the UFC.

Israel Adesanya, UFC, MMA
Sean Strickland

Israel Adesanya reveals he has officially requested opponent for next UFC fight

BJ Penn Staff - April 22, 2025

Israel Adesanya has officially informed UFC executives that he is ready to return to action. In fact, he even requested a specific opponent when he spoke to them.

Carlos Prates, UFC Kansas City, MMA
Ian Garry

WATCH | UFC Kansas City headliner Carlos Prates receives fight advice from his mother

BJ Penn Staff - April 22, 2025

Rising UFC welterweight contender Carlos Prates recently received some advice for his next fight from an interesting source: his own mother.