Caio Borralho offers assessment of possible Khamzat Chimaev fight

Borralho on How He Can Defeat Chimaev

Caio Borralho was a guest on “Submission Radio,” and he revealed how things can play into his favor if he shares the Octagon with Khamzat Chimaev (via MMAJunkie).

“I think the critical point is the first round,” Borralho told Submission Radio. “I think that’s the round that I need to not make a mistake at all. The first round is the dangerous one, and it’s the critical point. After this round, I’m not saying that he is going to go down in his performance or anything like that, but that’s when I’m going up in my performance.

“I think I can still, in the second round, defend some takedowns – even get taken down and get back up and all that – don’t give my back or anything like that that he likes, and then after that start hitting him with some body shots, with some jabs that I’m doing very good with, some calf kicks and all that. And then after that, the fight is getting better and better for me. Maybe a knockout in the fourth round or fifth, or maybe a good decision and domination in the last three rounds.”

Borralho is a Fighting Nerds standout, who has only lost one fight in his pro MMA career. The lone defeat occurred back in 2015. Following two successful outings on “Dana White’s Contender Series,” Borralho has gone 7-0 under the UFC banner.

