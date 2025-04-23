Top UFC contender doubts Zhang Weili wins women’s flyweight title for one significant reason

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 23, 2025

One top contender isn’t sold on Zhang Weili having success at flyweight.

Zhang Weili celebrates UFC title defense

Weili has been mostly dominant in the UFC strawweight division. Her two losses to Rose Namajunas are the only defeats Weili has suffered during her UFC run. She has beaten the likes of Joanna Jedrzejczyk twice, Jessica Andrade, Yan Xiaonan, and Tatiana Suarez.

Many have been calling for Weili to try her hand at 125 pounds, but one highly-ranked flyweight contender doesn’t exactly think it would be a wise move.

Erin Blanchfield Says No Title For Zhang Weili at Flyweight

During an interview with Jake Noecker for Home of Fight, Erin Blanchfield was asked how she feels Zhang Weili would fare at 125 pounds. The No. 3-ranked UFC flyweight admitted she doesn’t see Weili winning another UFC title if she moves up in weight due to one key factor.

“She’s really tough, so I could see her winning some kind of like how Rose was able to win some moving up, but she’s really tiny,” Blanchfield said. “I’ve seen her in person; she’s really short, especially for 125. I don’t think she would be a champ at 125.”

Blanchfield was then asked how a potential matchup with Weili would go.

“I would see myself finishing her,” Blanchfield said. “I feel like it’d be similar to Andrade. I feel like they’d have that same build and they’re both aggressive. So, I can see myself finishing her.”

Fight fans have been clamoring for a super fight between current UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko and Weili. Manon Fiorot might just spoil the party. Fiorot has defeated the likes of Blanchfield and Rose Namajunas to earn her title opportunity. Her only loss occurred in her pro MMA debut, and it was a split decision that ultimately went to Leah McCourt.

Fiorot will challenge Shevchenko for the UFC women’s flyweight title at UFC 315 on May 10. The winner of that fight could have significance in terms of whether or not Weili decides to go for “champ-champ” status.

