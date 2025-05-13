UFC legend dreams of booking Jon Jones vs. Anthony Joshua fight in new hybrid sport

By BJ Penn Staff - May 13, 2025

UFC legend Vitor Belfort has some big dreams for his life after fighting.

Jon Jones, Anthony Joshua, Vitor Belfort, UFC

Brazil’s Belfort debuted with the UFC way back in 1997. He enjoyed several prominent runs with the promotion. His final run came to an end after a knockout loss to Lyoto Machida in 2018. Highlights of his resume include a light heavyweight title win in 2004, multiple title challenges, and victories over stars like Luke Rockhold, Dan Henderson, and Michael Bisping.

In the end, Belfort was impressive enough in the Octagon to earn a spot in the UFC Hall of Fame, which was announced during UFC 315 last Saturday.

The Hall of Fame induction put Belfort right back in the centre of the MMA news cycle, and during a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, he shared some pretty interesting plans for the next phase of his career.

Not long ago, Belfort patented a new combat sports glove that is effectively a boxing glove that leaves the fingers exposed to allow clinching.

Belfort hopes to use this glove to launch a new hybrid combat sport — one that he believes would give boxers and MMA fighters equal footing.

The UFC legend explained the potential rules as follows:

“I patented this glove, as you know,” he said. “It’s creating a boxing fight where we MMA guys can grab the hands, the clinch, no elbows, no takedowns, just hands… Let’s see who has the best hands.

“The boxing clinch is one thing,” he added. “The MMA clinch is different. We’re not going to kick the boxers. We’re not going to take them down. But let’s see who has the best hands. Who can fight? Who can endure the grinding? That would be my dream, to combine these sports, as a hobby for both athletes.”

Former UFC champ wants Jon Jones vs. Anthony Joshua mega fight

Belfort admitted he will need help to get this new hybrid combat sport of the ground. However, the Brazilian hopes to one day book a “dream” fight between two-division UFC champ Jon Jones, and heavyweight boxing star Anthony Joshua.

“Hopefully one day I can find a promoter that will let me co-promote with them and bring this to reality,” Belfort said. “I would love to see let’s say Jon Jones fight Anthony Joshua. That would be a dream fight for me, and I believe for you too — but not just boxing. Jones would be able to bring the clinch, grab the guy. I really believe now [under these rules], it really becomes a 50-50.”

What do you think of this idea from Vitor Belfort?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Anthony Joshua Jon Jones UFC Vitor Belfort

