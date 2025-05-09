UFC 315: Athletic commission bans rarely seen technique for MMA card

By BJ Penn Staff - May 9, 2025

If foot stomps were an important part of Belal Muhammad or Jack Della Maddalena’s UFC 315 game plan, they’re going to be disappointed.

Belal Muhammad, UFC 315

UFC 315 goes down this Saturday in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Australian striking specialist Della Maddalena will challenge Palestinian-American welterweight champion Belal Muhammad in the main event.

The card will be sanctioned by the Quebec Athletic Commission. The commission, which is among the busiest combat sports regulators in Canada, will be using the Unified Rules of MMA — with one small adjustment.

Foot stomps will not be allowed.

Canadian MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter broke the the situation down on X.

“I’m told that the Quebec Athletic Commission will be utilizing the unified rules of MMA for UFC 315 with one notable exception,” he wrote. “Foot stomps will not be permitted.

“They’ve been banned in Quebec since they have regulated the sport for some reason,” he added.

It’s definitely a bit strange that that foot stomps will not be allowed at UFC 315. The technique is quite ineffective in terms of causing damage, and is used more as a way to annoy or deter a rival fighter in clinch situations. The good news is that its ineffectiveness also makes it very uncommon. We seldom ever see foot stomps in the Octagon. That means that it’s very unlikely anybody on the UFC 315 bill was actually planning on using the technique. That said, it will be considered a foul if anybody slips up and does so. Not that fouls are taken very seriously in MMA…

See the full UFC 315 fight card below:

UFC 315 Main Card | 10 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+

170 lbs.: Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena (UFC welterweight championship)
125 lbs.: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot (UFC flyweight championship)
145 lbs.: Jose Aldo vs. Aiemann Zahabi
155 lbs.: Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Kyle Prepolec
125 lbs.: Alex Grasso vs. Natalia Silva

UFC 315 Prelims  | 8 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+

170 lbs.: Mike Malott vs. Charlie Radtke
125 lbs.: Jessica Andrade vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
205 lbs.: Modestas Bukauskas vs. Ion Cutelaba
205 lbs.: Navajo Stirling vs. Ivan Erslan
185 lbs.: Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Bruno Silva
145 lbs.: Daniel Santos vs. Jeong Yeong Lee
135 lbs.: Brad Katona vs. Bekzat Almakhan

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Belal Muhammad Jack Della Maddalena UFC UFC 315

Related

Alex Pereira, Daniel Cormier, UFC, MMA

Daniel Cormier: 'Alex Pereira is a liar' for blaming UFC criticisms on hacker

BJ Penn Staff - May 9, 2025
Jack Della Maddalena, UFC, MMA, UFC 315, Floyd Mayweather
Floyd Mayweather

Jack Della Maddalena plans to channel Floyd Mayweather in UFC 315 title fight

BJ Penn Staff - May 9, 2025

Australian knockout puncher Jack Della Maddalena will get his first crack at a world title when he takes on welterweight champion Belal Muhammad at UFC 315 this Saturday.

Don'Tale Mayes, Jon Jones, UFC
Jon Jones

UFC cuts Jon Jones training partner from roster after five-year run

BJ Penn Staff - May 9, 2025

The UFC has parted ways with two more fighters, including a long-time training partner of heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Khalil Rountree Jr., Jamahal Hill
Khalil Rountree

Jamahal Hill reveals strange interaction with Khalil Rountree Jr

Harry Kettle - May 9, 2025

Former UFC champion Jamahal Hill has discussed a strange interaction he had with Khalil Rountree Jr at the UFC PI.

Arman Tsarukyan
UFC

UFC contender Arman Tsarukyan set for ADXC grappling match

Harry Kettle - May 9, 2025

UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan is set for another side quest – this time in a grappling match with ADXC.

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier

Jon Jones believes he would’ve destroyed Daniel Cormier at heavyweight

Harry Kettle - May 9, 2025
Belal Muhammad
Chael Sonnen

UFC legend calls Belal Muhammad the third best welterweight of all time

Harry Kettle - May 9, 2025

UFC analyst Chael Sonnen has dubbed Belal Muhammad the third best UFC welterweight champion of all time.

Valentina Shevchenko, Manon Fiorot
UFC

UFC 315 | Pro fighters make their picks for Valentina Shevchenko vs Manon Fiorot title fight

Cole Shelton - May 8, 2025

In the co-main event of UFC 315 on Saturday in Montreal, Valentina Shevchenko defends her flyweight title against Manon Fiorot. Heading into the fight, Shevcheko is a +118 underdog while the challenger is a -150 favorite on FanDuel.

Jessica Andrade
UFC

Jessica Andrade lays out retirement plan ahead of UFC 315 fight

Cole Shelton - May 8, 2025

Jessica Andrade has laid out her retirement plan as she returns to the Octagon at UFC 315.

Alexa Grasso
UFC

Alexa Grasso expecting a "beautiful war" against Natalia Silva at UFC 315

Cole Shelton - May 8, 2025

Alexa Grasso is expecting a very fun fight against Natalia Silva at UFC 315.