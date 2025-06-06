UFC commentator doubts Jon Jones cares about being stripped of heavyweight title

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 6, 2025

One UFC commentator doesn’t believe Jon Jones cares if he gets stripped of the heavyweight title.

Jon Jones

Jones has been the UFC Heavyweight Champion since March 2023. He’s had just one title defense, and he hasn’t sounded gung-ho over the idea of fighting Tom Aspinall in a title unification bout. Aspinall has been the interim titleholder since Nov. 2023 and even has a successful title defense of his own.

The stalling has led to fans signing a petition to have “Bones” stripped of his title, but it may not even matter to the future UFC Hall of Famer.

RELATED: TOM ASPINALL MAKES SHOCKING CLAIM ABOUT JON JONES’ FUTURE WITH UFC

Jon Jones Not Concerned With UFC Heavyweight Title Status?

During the UFC 316 press conference, the topic of Jon Jones’ future was brought up by a fan. UFC play-by-play ace Jon Anik answered by sharing his belief that the threat of being stripped of heavyweight gold doesn’t matter to Jones (via MMAFighting).

“So I think a fight between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall is bigger if they are both champions,” Anik said during the UFC 316 pre-fight press conference. “I’m hopeful they’re going to fight in December in Las Vegas. I have no inside information.

“But I don’t know that Jon Jones really gives a rip if they strip him of the heavyweight championship. He’s still going to fight Tom, hopefully, and it’s still going to be a bag.”

Jones has been in Thailand filming a reality show with Russian MMA fighters. Throughout his time in the country, “Bones” has teased fans about both potentially fighting again and retiring. He recently admitted that he hasn’t done much training since defeating Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 in New York City.

BJPenn.com will continue to keep you up to date on what the future ultimately holds for Jones and Tom Aspinall.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jon Anik Jon Jones UFC

Related

Merab Dvalishvili weigh-in

UFC 316 weigh-in results: Merab Dvalishvili, Sean O’Malley hit targets, one fighter misses weight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 6, 2025
Patchy Mix
Patchy Mix

Merab Dvalishvili and Patchy Mix reveal they’re open to fighting each other

Harry Kettle - June 6, 2025

Merab Dvalishvili and Patchy Mix, who are training partners, have revealed they’d be open to the possibility of fighting each other.

Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley, UFC 316, MMA
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley’s coach makes prediction for Merab Dvalishvili rematch

Harry Kettle - June 6, 2025

UFC star Sean O’Malley’s coach has made an interesting prediction for his student’s rematch against Merab Dvalishvili.

Kron Gracie
UFC

Kron Gracie is one of three UFC featherweights removed from roster

Harry Kettle - June 6, 2025

Kron Gracie is one of three UFC featherweights that have been removed from the roster during a recent round of cuts.

Jon Jones press conference
Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones implies that he may "give up" UFC heavyweight championship

Harry Kettle - June 6, 2025

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has implied that he may end up surrendering the belt in the near future.

Vicente Luque

Vicente Luque says Kevin Holland will prove if he's "ready or not for war" at UFC 316: "I'm excited"

Cole Shelton - June 5, 2025
Julianna Pena, Kayla Harrison, UFC 316
Julianna Pena

UFC 316 | Pro fighters make their picks for Julianna Pena vs Kayla Harrison title fight

Cole Shelton - June 5, 2025

In the co-main event of UFC 316 in Newark, New Jersey, on Saturday, the women’s bantamweight title is up for grabs as Julianna Pena defends her belt against Kayla Harrison. Heading into the fight, Pena is a massive +450 underdog while the challenger is a -720 favorite on FanDuel.

Sean O'Malley, UFC 316, MMA
Sean O'Malley

MMA insider claims 'cheap' Sean O'Malley is cutting corners in UFC 316 training camp

BJ Penn Staff - June 5, 2025

If Henry Cejudo is to be believed, Sean O’Malley is cutting costs in his preparations for UFC 316.

Kevin Holland
UFC

Kevin Holland expecting a "barn burner" against Vicente Luque at UFC 316

Cole Shelton - June 5, 2025

Kevin Holland is excited to fight Vicente Luque at UFC 316 as he’s expecting a very fan-friendly fight.

Robert Whittaker, UFC, Yair Rodriguez, MMA
Robert Whittaker

Former UFC champ Robert Whittaker responds to trash talk from ‘emotional’ Yair Rodriguez

BJ Penn Staff - June 5, 2025

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker has responded to a bit of trash talk from a fairly surprising source: featherweight contender Yair Rodriguez.