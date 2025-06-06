UFC commentator doubts Jon Jones cares about being stripped of heavyweight title

Jon Jones Not Concerned With UFC Heavyweight Title Status?

During the UFC 316 press conference, the topic of Jon Jones’ future was brought up by a fan. UFC play-by-play ace Jon Anik answered by sharing his belief that the threat of being stripped of heavyweight gold doesn’t matter to Jones (via MMAFighting).

“So I think a fight between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall is bigger if they are both champions,” Anik said during the UFC 316 pre-fight press conference. “I’m hopeful they’re going to fight in December in Las Vegas. I have no inside information.

“But I don’t know that Jon Jones really gives a rip if they strip him of the heavyweight championship. He’s still going to fight Tom, hopefully, and it’s still going to be a bag.”

Jones has been in Thailand filming a reality show with Russian MMA fighters. Throughout his time in the country, “Bones” has teased fans about both potentially fighting again and retiring. He recently admitted that he hasn’t done much training since defeating Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 in New York City.

BJPenn.com will continue to keep you up to date on what the future ultimately holds for Jones and Tom Aspinall.