Tom Aspinall makes shocking claim about Jon Jones’ future with UFC

Jon Jones is Retired, Says Tom Aspinall

During an interview with TNT Sports, Tom Aspinall said that the heavyweight division will move on shortly because Jon Jones is done with the fight game as a competitor.

“I think it’s pretty clear to see Jon Jones is retired,” Aspinall said. “He does not want to fight me. So, we wish Jon all the best in the future of course, but we want this heavyweight division active. We want to give these contenders a chance to fight. We want to have a defending champion, don’t we? Why is this division so stagnant all the time? Let’s make the heavyweight division great again.

“Let’s have an active, defending UFC Heavyweight Champion and let’s move on. So, I’m ready to fight. I want to get two fights in before the end of the year. That’s what we’re doing. So, we’ll finally have some movement. Jon’s had a great career. I respect him. We know what he’s done. Jon told us 50 million times he’s the greatest of all time. Alright, have a good life. He’s living his best life out there and we move on.”

The UFC has yet to make the next heavyweight title fight official. During a recent seminar, Jones said he wasn’t allowed to speak on his next move legally. He said he’s agreed to allow the UFC to make the proper announcements for both him and Aspinall.