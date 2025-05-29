Jon Jones remains noncommittal on fighting future amid UFC heavyweight title holdup
Jon Jones has still yet to make a decision on what’s next for his fighting career.
Many have called for “Bones” to vacate the UFC Heavyweight Championship if he doesn’t plan on facing interim champion Tom Aspinall in a title unification bout. Jones has teased fans with both possibilities of returning and retiring. The wild goose chase has left many wondering when the UFC will step in to make a decision on what’s next at heavyweight.
For now, the title picture in the division continues to be murky.
Jones Hasn’t Made Decision On Next Move
During an appearance on “Deep Cut with Vic Blends,” Jon Jones was asked if fans can expect “one more rodeo” inside the Octagon. Jones hasn’t decided if he will put on the gloves again to compete in the UFC (via MMAFighting).
“I don’t know what life holds as far as fighting and competing,” Jones told Vic Blends when asked if fans could expect “one more rodeo” from him. “I do feel like I’ll be a lifelong martial artist whether I’m coaching others or taking exhibition matches and things like that. There’s a lot of great competition still in the UFC.
“I do view myself as more than a fighter and being in my position, I feel like I have a lot more options than a lot of the other fighters as far as the ability to leave and return and things like that.”
UFC CEO Dana White has maintained optimism about being able to book Jones against Tom Aspinall at some point in 2025. The longer it takes to book the fight, the more fans and experts feel Aspinall’s prime is being wasted. Whether or not White eventually pulls the fight off remains to be seen.
