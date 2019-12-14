Jon Jones has some bold words for middleweight champ Israel Adesanya

The ongoing feud between UFC champions Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya continued earlier today, and this time it was ‘Bones’ dishing out the insults on ‘Stylebender’.

The UFC’s reigning light heavyweight kingpin, Jones, responded to reporters questioning his desire to fight the newly crowned UFC middleweight title holder, Adesanya.

“If Israel wanted to fight me, that would be a gigantic fight for the sport. Umm, a lot of people talk about or ask ‘why are you forcing Israel to go to light heavyweight, you never went to heavyweight’. There is like a gigantic jump between me and the heavyweights. Me and Izzy, we are only 15-20 pounds apart.” Jon Jones said. “So if Izzy really wanted to fight me, he would do it. Izzy’s a pussy, and there is really no way around it. So, and as far as him being in my head with the internet stuff.. It is just fun. Its a lot of fun. The fans enjoy it when we chirp back and forth and I like to keep the people excited. So that’s all that is about. He’s not in my head. He’s not in my head at all actually. I’m liking the energy that he brings to the sport. And I am liking him being a part of it.”

Jon Jones is slated to defend his light heavyweight title against undefeated contender Dominick Reyes in the main event of UFC 247 this February in Houston, Texas.

As for Israel Adesanya, ‘Stylebender’ is expected to make his Octagon return at UFC 248 in March, potentially against dangerous contender Yoel Romero.

What do you think of Jon Jones suggesting Israel Adesanya is to much of a "p*ssy" to move up and fight him?

