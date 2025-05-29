Jon Jones explains why he ‘barely’ watches UFC anymore

Jon Jones is one of the greatest fighters in UFC history. However, he doesn’t seem to be a huge fan of the promotion’s product — at least, not anymore.

Jones, the reigning UFC heavyweight champion, has recently been in Thailand, filming a reality show with fellow MMA star Nate Diaz.

It’s no secret that Diaz is a little disillusioned with the current state of the UFC. He talks about it often. However, it seems Jones feels the same way, which may surprise some fans.

During their visit to Thailand, Jones and Diaz got to talking about the UFC. Both admitted they don’t really watch the product anymore, because they don’t know most of the fighters competing.

"I barely watch it," Jones said in a recent conversation with Diaz.

“I barely watch it,” Jones said. “I barely watch the UFC these days. Unless it’s my weight class.”

“Cause who are all these people?” Diaz responded. “We don’t even know nobody.”

“[There’s a] lot of people that we don’t know,” Jones agreed.

“Everybody’s gone, it’s like a whole new generation,” Diaz concluded. “Everybody’s got potential, but it’s slow moving right now.”

Jones and Diaz are not alone in these thoughts. Many fight fans feel that, with the UFC signing fighters from Dana White’s Contender Series en masse, the roster has become inundated with unknown prospects and unfamiliar names.

Jones and Diaz, of course, are huge names in the sport. Jones is currently at the heart of a huge controversy, as he seemingly refuses to fight interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall. Diaz, on the other hand, never held a UFC title, but had some amazing fights in the promotion. He left the UFC in 2022, but after a pair of boxing matches, is hoping to return to the Octagon soon.