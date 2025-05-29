Surging UFC welterweight shares take on Islam Makhachev’s chances at success in 170-pound weight class

One UFC welterweight who is on the verge of contender status is expecting Islam Makhachev to hold his own at 170 pounds.

Makhachev will be challenging UFC Welterweight Champion Jack Della Maddalena at some point in 2025. While Makhachev is the current UFC Lightweight Champion, he will officially vacate the gold at the start of Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 on June 28. Once Maddalena defeated Belal Muhammad to capture the welterweight gold at UFC 315, it opened the door for Makhachev to attempt capturing UFC gold in a second weight class.

While some wonder if Makhachev could face problems against bigger fighters, Joaquin Buckley thinks the future Hall of Famer will handle business.

