Surging UFC welterweight shares take on Islam Makhachev’s chances at success in 170-pound weight class

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 29, 2025

One UFC welterweight who is on the verge of contender status is expecting Islam Makhachev to hold his own at 170 pounds.

Islam Makhachev

Makhachev will be challenging UFC Welterweight Champion Jack Della Maddalena at some point in 2025. While Makhachev is the current UFC Lightweight Champion, he will officially vacate the gold at the start of Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 on June 28. Once Maddalena defeated Belal Muhammad to capture the welterweight gold at UFC 315, it opened the door for Makhachev to attempt capturing UFC gold in a second weight class.

While some wonder if Makhachev could face problems against bigger fighters, Joaquin Buckley thinks the future Hall of Famer will handle business.

RELATED: UFC CHAMP ISLAM MAKHACHEV GETS ADVICE FROM MENTOR’S CHIEF RIVAL AHEAD OF WELTERWEIGHT MOVE

Makhachev Will Do Well at Welterweight, Says Buckley

Inside Fighting got a chance to speak to No. 7-ranked UFC welterweight Joaquin Buckley. When asked how he expects Islam Makhachev to fare at 170 pounds, Buckley admitted he sees the UFC lightweight title defense recordholder having success (h/t MMAJunkie).

“I think compared to some of the welterweight fighters, he matches up very well,” Buckley told Inside Fighting. “With his strong grappling, with his strong submission game, being able to be somewhat confident on the feet, he’s going to give a lot of guys a lot of issues. That being said, I think he’ll do just fine at welterweight.”

No date has been set for Makhachev’s fight against Jack Della Maddalena. It hasn’t been a full month since Maddalena captured UFC gold, so fans may not be getting an announcement for a while. There’s also the fact that Makhachev will need to get his body acclimated to compete at 170 pounds.

As for Buckley, he’s scheduled to clash with former UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman. The bout will headline UFC Atlanta on June 14.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Islam Makhachev Joaquin Buckley UFC

Related

Jon Jones

Jon Jones remains noncommittal on fighting future amid UFC heavyweight title holdup

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 29, 2025
Sean O'Malley backstage
UFC

Sean O'Malley reveals true reason he made lifestyle changes ahead of UFC 316

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 29, 2025

Sean O’Malley has explained why he truly decided to quit some of his hobbies, and it isn’t because of Merab Dvalishvili.

Ian Machado Garry suit
Khamzat Chimaev

Ian Machado Garry voices interest in a potential fight against Khamzat Chimaev

Harry Kettle - May 29, 2025

UFC star Ian Machado Garry has voiced his interest in a future fight with surging middleweight contender Khamzat Chimaev.

Khalil Rountree
Khalil Rountree

Khalil Rountree Jr reveals his confidence heading into clash with Jamahal Hill

Harry Kettle - May 29, 2025

UFC light heavyweight Khalil Rountree Jr has spoken of his confidence heading into his upcoming fight with Jamahal Hill.

Mateusz Gamrot
UFC

Mateusz Gamrot explains difficulty in getting a fight with ranked UFC opponent

Harry Kettle - May 29, 2025

UFC lightweight Mateusz Gamrot has explained his difficulty in securing a fight with a ranked opponent.

Maycee Barber

Maycee Barber is ready to earn title shot with "dominant win" over Erin Blanchfield

Harry Kettle - May 29, 2025
Erin Blanchfield
Maycee Barber

Erin Blanchfield responds to Maycee Barber calling her boring ahead of UFC Vegas 107

Cole Shelton - May 28, 2025

Erin Blanchfield has fired back at Maycee Barber after she said she had a boring fighting style.

Dustin Jacoby
UFC

Dustin Jacoby frustrated to be fighting at the Apex, plans to KO Bruno Lopes at UFC Vegas 107: "There are levels to this"

Cole Shelton - May 28, 2025

Dustin Jacoby believes he should be fighting on big cards and events in front of fans only.

Joe Pyfer
Kelvin Gastelum

Joe Pyfer calls Kelvin Gastelum a "layup" fight for him: "A great opportunity for me"

Cole Shelton - May 28, 2025

Joe Pyfer doesn’t think Kelvin Gastelum is all that good, as he calls it a layup fight.

Islam Makhachev, Kamaru Usman, UFC, tony ferguson
Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC champ Islam Makhachev gets advice from mentor's chief rival ahead of welterweight move

BJ Penn Staff - May 28, 2025

Islam Makhachev is making a bold trip up to the UFC welterweight division, and he’s received some advice from an unlikely source ahead of time.