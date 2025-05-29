Surging UFC welterweight shares take on Islam Makhachev’s chances at success in 170-pound weight class
One UFC welterweight who is on the verge of contender status is expecting Islam Makhachev to hold his own at 170 pounds.
Makhachev will be challenging UFC Welterweight Champion Jack Della Maddalena at some point in 2025. While Makhachev is the current UFC Lightweight Champion, he will officially vacate the gold at the start of Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 on June 28. Once Maddalena defeated Belal Muhammad to capture the welterweight gold at UFC 315, it opened the door for Makhachev to attempt capturing UFC gold in a second weight class.
While some wonder if Makhachev could face problems against bigger fighters, Joaquin Buckley thinks the future Hall of Famer will handle business.
Makhachev Will Do Well at Welterweight, Says Buckley
Inside Fighting got a chance to speak to No. 7-ranked UFC welterweight Joaquin Buckley. When asked how he expects Islam Makhachev to fare at 170 pounds, Buckley admitted he sees the UFC lightweight title defense recordholder having success (h/t MMAJunkie).
“I think compared to some of the welterweight fighters, he matches up very well,” Buckley told Inside Fighting. “With his strong grappling, with his strong submission game, being able to be somewhat confident on the feet, he’s going to give a lot of guys a lot of issues. That being said, I think he’ll do just fine at welterweight.”
No date has been set for Makhachev’s fight against Jack Della Maddalena. It hasn’t been a full month since Maddalena captured UFC gold, so fans may not be getting an announcement for a while. There’s also the fact that Makhachev will need to get his body acclimated to compete at 170 pounds.
As for Buckley, he’s scheduled to clash with former UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman. The bout will headline UFC Atlanta on June 14.
