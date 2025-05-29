Forrest Griffin shares wild story of Stephan Bonnar scoring head-kick KO in street fight

By BJ Penn Staff - May 29, 2025

Forrest Griffin and Stephan Bonnar were involved in one of the most iconic fights in UFC history. However, they later became friends — and it sounds like they got up to some craziness together.

Stephan Bonnar, Forrest Griffin, UFC

Griffin and Bonnar first met in the Octagon way back in 2005, in the final of the first season of The Ultimate Fighter. Griffin ultimately won the fight by decision to earn a UFC contract, but the action was so exciting that Bonnar received a contract too.

Unfortunately, Bonnar passed away several years ago, but Griffin still has very fond memories of his former opponent.

During a recent appearance on the Verse Us podcast, Griffin opened up on what Bonnar was like outside the Octagon. He also shared a story about a street fight they were involved in — which ended with a dramatic knockout.

Forrest Griffin opens up on Stephan Bonnar’s street fight KO

“We became buddies,” Griffin said. “He’s a weirdo, I’m a weirdo. He’s nuts. He reminds me of one of my best friends, who’s also passed, but he’s just like he has a good heart, but he’s insane. He’s like, ‘Let’s do this,’ but he means well, I’m like, ‘That’s a horrible idea.’ Especially when you’re in your 20s, you like a guy that can make you do stupid things. He was an adventure. He was like a walking adventure. You just bring him in and he’s like, ‘Hey, I got an idea,’ and you’re like, ‘That’s a horrible idea. Let’s do it.’”

“We were walking into a bar, out of a bar, these three dudes are messing with us and it’s whatever, and he just out of nowhere—there’s three of them, three of us—he head kicks a guy, knocks out their leader,” Griffin continued. “Head kicks. We’re in dress clothes, walking into a club, people everywhere. Yes, Bonnar. I look at the other two guys with him. They’re in shock, I’m in shock. I don’t know what to do, they don’t know what to do. They just pick their guy up and move on. We just go in the club, like, ‘I hope nobody saw that.’”

Forrest Griffin is now retired from MMA, but famously claimed the UFC light heavyweight title with a decision defeat of Quinton “Rampage” Jackson. He lost the belt to Rashad Evans in his first title defense.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

