Forrest Griffin shares wild story of Stephan Bonnar scoring head-kick KO in street fight

Forrest Griffin and Stephan Bonnar were involved in one of the most iconic fights in UFC history. However, they later became friends — and it sounds like they got up to some craziness together.

Griffin and Bonnar first met in the Octagon way back in 2005, in the final of the first season of The Ultimate Fighter. Griffin ultimately won the fight by decision to earn a UFC contract, but the action was so exciting that Bonnar received a contract too.

Unfortunately, Bonnar passed away several years ago, but Griffin still has very fond memories of his former opponent.

During a recent appearance on the Verse Us podcast, Griffin opened up on what Bonnar was like outside the Octagon. He also shared a story about a street fight they were involved in — which ended with a dramatic knockout.