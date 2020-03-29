Francis Ngannou will not defend Jon Jones, but says people “shouldn’t throw stones” either

Former UFC heavyweight title challenger Francis Ngannou has shared his thoughts on the recent arrest of promotional light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Early on Thursday morning, Jones was arrested for allegedly firing a gunshot in downtown Albuquerque. According to police reports, ‘Bones’ was also found to have marijuana residue on his clothing in addition to failing a sobriety test.

While Francis Ngannou is not prepared to defend Jon Jones over his recent actions, he has suggested that people “shouldn’t throw stones” at ‘Bones’ either.

The heavyweight knockout artist, Ngannou, recently took to Twitter where he shared the following thoughts on the matter.

It’s funny to sit back and see how people are going crazy about Jon Jones. Obviously he needs to get his shit together. I’m not defending him but people shouldn’t throw stones like we are all perfect. I hope this guy gets back to where he needs to be – entertaining the world. — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) March 27, 2020

Jones has faced harsh criticism from the likes of Colby Covington, Dillon Danis, Israel Adesanya, among others due to Thursday’s arrest.

Still, many fighters have come to the defense of Jon Jones including Jacare Souza and Valentina Shevchenko.

‘Bones’ was most recently seen inside the Octagon at February’s UFC 247 event in Houston, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over the previously undefeated Dominick Reyes to retain his light heavyweight crown.

UFC President Dana White had recently stated his intentions to book an immediate rematch between Jon Jones and ‘The Devastator’, potentially for July’s International Fight Week.

However, Jones’ recent legal trouble could like throw a huge wrench into those plans.

