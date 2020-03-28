Chael Sonnen believes police were “humiliating” Jon Jones during arrest

Chael Sonnen believes that the police officers who arrested Jon Jones were purposely humiliating the UFC light heavyweight champion.

Jones was arrested early on Thursday morning after officers responded to a gun shot call in downtown Albuquerque. On scene, the police found ‘Bones’ in a running jeep with a weapon. The UFC light heavyweight champion allegedly had marijuana residue on his clothing and also failed a sobriety test.

After watching the body-cam footage supplied by the officers who responded to the call, Chael Sonnen believes the police went out of their way to humiliate Jon Jones.

“So I watched that body cam and I don’t want to get into the legal stuff on this, but I thought that they kind of embarrassed him a little bit,” Chael Sonnen told Aaron Bronsteter of TSN. “There might be reasons why you have to do that I’m not weighing in too much, but they asked him straight up, ‘Have you been drinking?’ And he responded ‘Yes.'”

Sonnen continued:

“It seemed like the next 13 minutes was kind of humiliating the guy who had already copped to it. That’s not wonderful. This is a bad thing he’s going through. But my sense of it was Jon told the truth three seconds in. (So) What are we doing here?”

Chael Sonnen believes the situation should have been handled differently after Jon Jones told the “truth”.

“In Jon’s defense, no matter how limited, they asked Jon a question and Jon told the truth.”

Chael Sonnen actually challenged Jon Jones for the UFC’s light heavyweight title back at UFC 159 in April of 2013, but ultimately fell victim to the champ by way of first round TKO.

Do you agree with Chael Sonnen that police officers were purposely “humiliating” Jon Jones during his recent arrest in Albuquerque? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com March 28, 2020