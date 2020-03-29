Dana White confirms “four or five” potential locations for UFC 249

UFC President Dana White is determined to have next month’s UFC 249 pay-per-view event take place as scheduled on April 18, 2020.

The fight card was originally slated to take place in Brooklyn, however, due to the Covid-19 outbreak the promotion was forced to move the event on short-notice.

The new location for UFC 249 has yet to be determined or revealed by UFC officials at this point in time. But, the UFC boss noted the promotion has “four or five” potential locations to host the event.

“I have four or five locations right now,” Dana White revealed, “And we’re getting this deal done! And then we’re going to figure out who we can get in, who we can’t, what we can do and we’re going to build a card around it.”

The UFC faces multiple challenges in addition to the actual location of UFC 249.

Multiple fighters slated to compete at the April 18 come from Russia, and the country recently announced a cross-border ban that takes effect March 30.

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is expected to put his title on the line against Tony Ferguson in the UFC 249 main event.

However, the whereabouts of ‘The Eagle’ remain unknown at this time, so it remains unclear if the undefeated Russian will be able to participate at the event as planned.

Despite backlash from fans, analysts and even some fighters regarding the promotions intentions to proceed with UFC 249, Dana White remains adamant that the media are making things out to be more “scary” than is actually the case.

“Everybody’s running and hiding,” White said (via MMAMania). “I’m one of those guys that would rather get out there and find solutions. How do we figure this out? How do we beat this thing? Listen, if you’re somebody that’s a high risk, you should probably stay away and stay quarantined for a while. What happens when flu season comes again next year? What happens then?”

Dana White continued to defend the promotion putting on UFC 249 as planned.

“I think that the media has made this thing scary,” he continued. “People are buying all of the toilet paper there is. If you just look at a lot of things that are going on, it’s wacky and totally driven by fear. It’s very weird.”

Do you think Dana White and the UFC are doing the right thing by attempting to on with UFC 249 on April 18 as planned? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com March 28, 2020