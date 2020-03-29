Future UFC events could feature countrymen only competition

If the UFC plans to hold future events as scheduled, they are likely going to have to do so by pitting fellow countrymen up against one another.

With cross-border closures already being implemented by many countries due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the only way fighters will likely to be able to compete is if it comes against someone from their home nation. That is at least for the foreseeable future.

Russia recently announced a border-closer the will take effect on March 30. With UFC 249 set to feature multiple fighters from the country, including Khabib Nurmagomedov, it remains unclear at this time if this will now prohibit their ability to participate at the event.

UFC President Dana White has remained adamant that the promotion plans to continue not only with UFC 249, but also future slated events despite the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Everybody’s running and hiding,” White said. “I’m one of those guys that would rather get out there and find solutions. How do we figure this out? How do we beat this thing? Listen, if you’re somebody that’s a high risk, you should probably stay away and stay quarantined for a while. What happens when flu season comes again next year? What happens then?”

Dana White continued to defend the promotion putting on UFC 249 and other events as planned.

“I think that the media has made this thing scary,” he continued. “People are buying all of the toilet paper there is. If you just look at a lot of things that are going on, it’s wacky and totally driven by fear. It’s very weird.”

Countries such as America, Brazil, Russia, England and Canada potentially hold enough homegrown talent to support “nation only” UFC events.

With many foreign fighters already now living in the United States, future events in the country could still feature combatants from different countries of origin.

Dana White has said he is willing to do “whatever it takes” to keep business rolling for the UFC. So future countrymen only events are highly likely to be on the horizon.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com March 28, 2020