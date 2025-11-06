Daniel Cormier believes Francis Ngannou would destroy Jake Paul

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes Francis Ngannou would knock Jake Paul out cold if the two boxed.

As we know, Francis Ngannou is a once-in-a-generation kind of talent. His power is absolutely out of this world and across both mixed martial arts and professional boxing, he’s been able to have a remarkable career up to this point.

RELATED: Francis Ngannou “was so confused” by Jake Paul’s fight offer: “Don’t disrespect me like that”

Recently, rumors began circulating regarding a possible Jake Paul vs Francis Ngannou boxing match. This is because Paul was initially supposed to lock horns with Gervonta Davis, only for ‘Tank’ to pull out of the contest as a result of legal issues that continue to cloud over his accomplishments in the sport.

In a recent video, though, Daniel Cormier explained why Paul would be wise to avoid a collision with Ngannou.

Cormier’s honest view on Paul vs Ngannou

“I don’t care what Anthony Joshua did to Francis Ngannou,” Cormier said on his YouTube channel. “Jake Paul gets in there with Francis, Francis will knock his head off this planet. You don’t want those Francis problems. … This is the type of stuff that pisses him off.

“I’m telling you, Jake Paul don’t want those problems because I don’t care that you’re a boxer. I watched Francis put down Tyson Fury. Sure, Anthony Joshua beat him, but even if Jake got power, I don’t think he’s got the power to be dealing with Francis. It only takes one to land, and he’s going to put you out.”

“You play stupid games, you get stupid prizes,” Cormier said. “The stupid prize will be fighting Francis Ngannou. I don’t care what money Jake Paul would make. He should not be fighting Francis Ngannou. Francis will put him out. Big Frank doesn’t know how to play games, Big Frank doesn’t know how to pull his punches. Big Frank’s going to put you down. Stay away from Francis Ngannou.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie