Joe Rogan calls for huge Alex Pereira vs Jon Jones fight to happen at UFC White House

By Harry Kettle - October 20, 2025
Jon Jones and Alex Pereira

Joe Rogan is interested in seeing Alex Pereira and Jon Jones square off at next summer’s UFC White House event.

Following his win over Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320, Alex Pereira has made it crystal clear that he wants to fight Jon Jones at the White House next summer. He’s insisted that he wants to move up to heavyweight, and while he now once again holds the belt at 205 pounds, it doesn’t appear as if that’s going to put him off chasing this Jones bout.

RELATED: Alex Pereira is the man to defeat Jon Jones, says former UFC champion

Of course, UFC boss Dana White has already made it known that he’s not sure he can trust Jon to actually deliver and fight on such a big card. This comes in the wake of him letting the promotion down pretty severely by refusing to take on Tom Aspinall.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Joe Rogan gave his thoughts on the possibility of Alex Pereira vs Jon Jones happening and just how big it could be.

 

Rogan wants Jones vs Pereira at UFC White House

“The big money fight is Alex and Jon Jones at the White House,: Rogan said on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast. “Are you f***ing kidding me? Catchweight. Make it 225. It doesn’t have to be for a title. Make it the Baddest Mother F***er upper edition.

“The Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira fight would probably be the biggest fight in human history. As a matchup, you have the greatest of all time in Jon Jones and arguably the most destructive striker that’s ever competed. No one is like that guy ‘Poatan.'”

“If Jon really thinks he’s going to fight Alex Pereira, he’s getting ready,” Rogan said. “He’s at least getting ready in his mind.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Joe Rogan Jon Jones UFC

Related

Manon Fiorot

Manon Fiorot wants quick turnaround following big win at UFC Vancouver

Harry Kettle - October 20, 2025
UFC Octagon view
UFC

UFC Vancouver fighter calls robbery following third straight loss

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 19, 2025

One fighter who competed on the UFC Vancouver card believes he was snubbed.

Merab Dvalishvili grapples with Petr Yan during their fight in Las Vegas
Petr Yan

Petr Yan labeled 'cringey' for injury claims about first Merab Dvalishvili fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 19, 2025

Petr Yan’s injury claims have drawn the ire of Merab Dvalishvili’s coach.

Alex Pereira UFC fighter introduction
Jiri Prochazka

Alex Pereira's UFC 320 KO win over Magomed Ankalaev didn't surprise former foe

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 19, 2025

An ex-foe of Alex Pereira isn’t surprised that “Poatan” regained the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship by knocking Magomed Ankalaev out.

Mike Malott UFC Vancouver win
UFC

Mike Malott responds to low blow controversy in UFC Vancouver win

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 19, 2025

Mike Malott won his UFC Vancouver fight against Kevin Holland, but there was some controversy.

Brendan Allen punches Reinier de Ridder at UFC Vancouver

Brendan Allen explains why he expected Reinier de Ridder to fold at UFC Vancouver

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 19, 2025
Kevin Holland Low Blow at UFC Vancouver
UFC

Kevin Holland offers explicit response to brutal low blows in UFC Vancouver loss

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 19, 2025

Kevin Holland has reacted after being on the receiving end of low blows during his UFC Vancouver defeat.

Sean O'Malley UFC fighter introduction
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley shares hilarious reaction to callout from UFC Vancouver winner

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 19, 2025

Sean O’Malley was watching the UFC Vancouver broadcast when he received an unexpected callout.

Charles Jourdain, UFC Vancouver, Bonus, UFC
UFC

UFC Vancouver Bonus Report: Charles Jourdain one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - October 18, 2025

The Octagon returned to Canada for tonight’s UFC Vancouver event, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

Brendan Allen, Reinier de Ridder, UFC Vancouver, Pros react, UFC
Reinier de Ridder

Pros react after Brendan Allen stops Reinier de Ridder at UFC Vancouver

Chris Taylor - October 18, 2025

Tonight’s UFC Vancouver event was headlined by a key middleweight matchup between Reinier de Ridder and Brendan Allen.