Joe Rogan calls for huge Alex Pereira vs Jon Jones fight to happen at UFC White House

Joe Rogan is interested in seeing Alex Pereira and Jon Jones square off at next summer’s UFC White House event.

Following his win over Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320, Alex Pereira has made it crystal clear that he wants to fight Jon Jones at the White House next summer. He’s insisted that he wants to move up to heavyweight, and while he now once again holds the belt at 205 pounds, it doesn’t appear as if that’s going to put him off chasing this Jones bout.

Of course, UFC boss Dana White has already made it known that he’s not sure he can trust Jon to actually deliver and fight on such a big card. This comes in the wake of him letting the promotion down pretty severely by refusing to take on Tom Aspinall.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Joe Rogan gave his thoughts on the possibility of Alex Pereira vs Jon Jones happening and just how big it could be.

Joe Rogan says Jon Jones vs Alex Pereira would be the “biggest fight in human history” 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/szbBV57SS9 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) October 19, 2025

Rogan wants Jones vs Pereira at UFC White House

“The big money fight is Alex and Jon Jones at the White House,: Rogan said on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast. “Are you f***ing kidding me? Catchweight. Make it 225. It doesn’t have to be for a title. Make it the Baddest Mother F***er upper edition.

“The Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira fight would probably be the biggest fight in human history. As a matchup, you have the greatest of all time in Jon Jones and arguably the most destructive striker that’s ever competed. No one is like that guy ‘Poatan.'”

“If Jon really thinks he’s going to fight Alex Pereira, he’s getting ready,” Rogan said. “He’s at least getting ready in his mind.”

