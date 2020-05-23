Chael Sonnen goes off on “Dum-Dum” Jon Jones: “Just promise not to DRIVE AWAY, ok?”

Chael Sonnen has once again taken aim at former opponent and reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

The self proclaimed ‘American Gangster’ went off on ‘Bones’ earlier this week, this after Jones insinuated that Sonnen was nothing but a has-been.

Chael Sonnen followed that up by slamming another one of his rivals in Tito Ortiz on Thursday evening, this after the former UFC champion challenged boxing legend Mike Tyson to a fight on Instagram.

That same night a frustrated Jon Jones took to Twitter where he announced that negotiations with the UFC for a super-fight with Francis Ngannou had broken down. During his initial reaction, ‘Bones’ went as far as to insinuate that he could be taking a hiatus from the sport.

Chael Sonnen became aware that Jones had voiced his frustrations online earlier today and unleashed the following scathing responses.

NOBODY is gonna care if you WALK AWAY from the UFC, Dum-Dum

“NOBODY is gonna care if you WALK AWAY from the UFC, Dum-Dum Just promise not to DRIVE AWAY, ok???”

As far as I can tell, you haven’t put anybody in the hospital by

“As far as I can tell, you haven’t put anybody in the hospital by WALKING into them…”

Chael Sonnen continued to rip Jon Jones:

AND

How much contraband can you tote on the

“AND How much contraband can you tote on the “Shoe-Leather Express”, Y’Idiot?”

“The Cops can’t impound your size 14 fake NIKES, Bruh”

Chael Sonnen and Jon Jones met under the Ultimate Fighting Championship banner in April of 2013 at UFC 159, with ‘Bones’ emerging victorious by way of first round TKO thus retaining his light heavyweight title.

Since that time, Jones has gone on to cement himself as the greatest light heavyweight in promotional history. Following his victory over Sonnen, Jones disposed of challengers Alexander Gustafsson x2, Glover Teixeira, Daniel Cormier, Ovince Saint Preux, Anthony Smith, Thiago Santos and most recently Dominick Reyes.

As for Chael Sonnen, following his title loss to Jones the West Linn native went 3-4, including a 2-3 record under the Bellator banner. Following his most recent loss to Lyoto Machida at Bellator 222, Sonnen announced his retirement from the sport.

Jon Jones has yet to respond to Chael Sonnen’s latest rant, but one can only expect that rebuttal will come shortly. The reigning UFC light heavyweight kingpin did recently release a new statement on his future plans (read that here).

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on May 22, 2020