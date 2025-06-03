UFC commentator believes Kayla Harrison could become the face of women’s MMA

UFC commentator Jon Anik has given his thoughts on the star power potential of bantamweight contender Kayla Harrison.

This weekend, Kayla Harrison will attempt to claim UFC gold for the first time in her career. She will challenge Julianna Pena for the FUC women’s bantamweight championship, and while many consider her to be the favorite, that’s certainly no guarantee of success – not by a long shot.

Harrison is an excellent fighter in her own right but this is easily the biggest fight of her career to date. If she’s going to win the belt, she’ll have to put in the performance of a lifetime.

In a recent interview, Jon Anik gave his thoughts on how far Kayla could go in the promotion.