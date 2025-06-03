UFC commentator believes Kayla Harrison could become the face of women’s MMA

By Harry Kettle - June 3, 2025

UFC commentator Jon Anik has given his thoughts on the star power potential of bantamweight contender Kayla Harrison.

Kayla Harrison

This weekend, Kayla Harrison will attempt to claim UFC gold for the first time in her career. She will challenge Julianna Pena for the FUC women’s bantamweight championship, and while many consider her to be the favorite, that’s certainly no guarantee of success – not by a long shot.

RELATED: ‘Petty’ Kayla Harrison will ‘smash’ Julianna Pena’s face at UFC 316, says manager

Harrison is an excellent fighter in her own right but this is easily the biggest fight of her career to date. If she’s going to win the belt, she’ll have to put in the performance of a lifetime.

In a recent interview, Jon Anik gave his thoughts on how far Kayla could go in the promotion.

Anik’s view on Harrison

“Global traction is different than domestic momentum and traction, and I think that’s an important distinction here,” Anik told MMA Junkie Radio. “Because I think Ilia Topuria globally has a ton of traction, but I can’t sit here to you and suggest that he’s some massive superstar in the United States of America.

“Kayla Harrison has the potential to be a face – if not the face – of women’s mixed martial arts if she has the undisputed UFC bantamweight championship around her shoulder. And not once, but twice she struck Olympic gold representing the stars and stripes of the United States of America.

“So, I think the potential for Kayla Harrison would be vast. Not just internationally, but particularly domestically to really gain some steam and just be trotted around on every big show here in the U.S. Her story, too, is unbelievable. The adopted children, you know, for her family. I’d love to see Kayla Harrison’s story really get told on a huge scale, especially in the U.S.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jon Anik Kayla Harrison UFC

Related

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 196

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 196 with Mario Bautista and Tristan Ham

Cole Shelton - June 3, 2025
Kevin Lee, UFC, MMA, PFL, GFL
UFC

UFC veteran Kevin Lee announces lawsuits against former promoter ahead of PFL debut

BJ Penn Staff - June 2, 2025

Former UFC lightweight contender Kevin Lee is taking serious legal action against one of the recent MMA promotions he signed with.

Tom Aspinall, UFC, Jon Jones, MMA
Jon Jones

UFC champ Tom Aspinall shuts down Michael Chandler comparisons: 'I'm not waiting'

BJ Penn Staff - June 2, 2025

If you’ve been comparing UFC heavyweight champ Tom Aspinall to Michael Chandler… think again.

Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley, UFC 316, MMA
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley criticizes Merab Dvalishvili's fighting style ahead of UFC 316: "Finisher vs. decisioner"

Cole Shelton - June 2, 2025

Sean O’Malley isn’t a fan of Merab Dvalishvili and the way he fights at UFC 316.

Patchy Mix
Patchy Mix

Patchy Mix takes aim at "journeyman" Mario Bautista ahead of UFC 316

Cole Shelton - June 2, 2025

Patchy Mix is ready to make a statement in his UFC debut against Mario Bautista.

Ciryl Gane, Dave Fotsing, UFC, MMA, BJJ, Francis Ngannou

22-year-old MMA prospect makes UFC heavyweight Ciryl Gane look tiny

BJ Penn Staff - June 2, 2025
Jon Jones, UFC, MMA
Jon Jones

UFC champ Jon Jones accused of performing ‘sexual act’ on male official

BJ Penn Staff - June 2, 2025

Veteran MMA referee John McCarthy has fired an incendiary accusation at UFC star Jon Jones.

Zhang Weili Valentina Shevchenko
Valentina Shevchenko

Valentina Shevchenko expects superfight against Zhang Weili in her next fight

Harry Kettle - June 2, 2025

UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko believes she’ll battle strawweight queen Zhang Weili in her next outing.

Alex Pereira
Don Frye

UFC legend Don Frye advises Alex Pereira not to make the same mistake that ruined his career: “I almost died”

Harry Kettle - June 2, 2025

UFC legend Don Frye has given Alex Pereira some advice as he prepares for a seemingly inevitable rematch with Magomed Ankalaev.

Maycee Barber, Erin Blanchfield, UFC Vegas 107, Cancellation, UFC
Maycee Barber

Maycee Barber issues statement, responds to Erin Blanchfield: "My life is not messy this is just a bad hand"

Chris Taylor - June 1, 2025

Maycee Barber has issued a statement and responded to Erin Blanchfield following last night’s UFC Vegas 107 main event cancellation.