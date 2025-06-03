Demetrious Johnson gives his thoughts on how Ilia Topuria could be beaten

UFC legend Demetrious Johnson has given his thoughts on how someone – perhaps Charles Oliveira – could defeat Ilia Topuria.

As we know, Ilia Topuria is easily one of the biggest stars in mixed martial arts right now. The former UFC featherweight champion has made the move up to lightweight in search of a second world title, and he’ll face Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 for the right to earn that belt. As you can imagine, there’s a great deal of intrigue behind this contest.

The majority of people believe that Topuria stands a great chance of overcoming Oliveira and becoming the new lightweight king. Of course, a lot of that stems from his blockbuster wins over Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway, both of which put him on the map in an insanely big way.

In a recent video, Demetrious Johnson gave his opinion on how someone could go about defeating Topuria.