Just Scrap Radio Ep. 196 with Mario Bautista and Tristan Hamm

The 196th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC 316.

We’re first joined by 10th-ranked UFC bantamweight Mario Bautista (0:53). We close things out by chatting with boxer Tristan Hamm (12:31) to get an update on his career.

Mario Bautista opens up the show to preview his UFC 316 fight against Patchy Mix. Mario talks about his fight against Marlon Vera falling through and whether or not he wanted to delay this fight to rebook that matchup. He then chats about welcoming Mix to the UFC, who is the former Bellator bantamweight champion. Mario then talks about the style matchup and how he sees the fight playing out. He then chats about what a win does for him and being on Sean O’Malley’s card again.

Tristan Hamm closes out the program to discuss his boxing career. The influencer responds to Uly Diaz calling him out in an interview on BJPENN, hoping to fight him in Misfits in Miami. Tristan talks about the state of influencer boxing and why Misfits signing Darren Till was a bad idea.

