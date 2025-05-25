‘Petty’ Kayla Harrison will ‘smash’ Julianna Pena’s face at UFC 316, says manager

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 25, 2025

Kayla Harrison’s manager believes Julianna Pena is in for a rough night at UFC 316.

Kayla Harrison victory

Harrison is scheduled to challenge Pena for the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship in the co-main event of UFC 316 on June 7. It’ll be Harrison’s first crack at UFC gold. Pena will look for her first successful title defense in her second reign.

Ahead of their UFC 316 encounter, Pena has hurled steroid accusation at Harrison. Ali Abdelaziz believes those claims will end up haunting the champion.

RELATED: UFC CHAMPION JULIANNA PENA ACCUSES KAYLA HARRISON OF USING STEROIDS

Harrison Is ‘One of the Hardest People to Beat’

During an interview with MMAJunkie‘s Mike Bohn, Kayla Harrison’s manager, Abdelaziz, admitted that he doesn’t think his fighter takes the juicing claims personally. Still, that doesn’t mean Harrison will forget about Julianna Pena’s words, and he feels his athlete will humble Pena.

“Kayla’s a very petty human being. She’s very petty. The more she talk, more it’s gonna fuel Kayla and more she’s gonna smash her face. And I believe she will smash her face – not in a bad way. I believe its gonna be a very bad night for Julianna. I truly believe it. Kayla’s just built different. She’s getting comfortable with the weight. She’s figured it out. It’s getting easier for her. She’s getting in that right moment. When you line things up, in the right moment at the right time, it’s very hard to beat certain people, and Kayla’s definitely one of the hardest people to beat.”

Many have long fantasy booked a matchup between Harrison and the retired MMA legend Amanda Nunes. “The Lioness” has teased making a return to the Octagon. Harrison once trained with Nunes and there is mutual respect between the two. Pena will look to play spoiler at UFC 316.

It won’t be long before fight fans find out who will get their way on fight night.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Ali Abdelaziz Julianna Pena Kayla Harrison UFC

Related

Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili details major plans if he wins Sean O'Malley rematch at UFC 316

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 25, 2025
Tom Aspinall training
Matt Brown

Tom Aspinall advised to avoid Michael Chandler trap in waiting for Jon Jones

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 25, 2025

As Tom Aspinall continues to wait for his next fight, one former UFC fan favorite is advising him to dodge a pitfall.

Alexandre Pantoja
Muhammad Mokaev

Ousted UFC star reveals one fighter who can defeat Alexandre Pantoja

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 25, 2025

One former UFC flyweight thinks he knows who has what it takes to dethrone Alexandre Pantoja.

Jon Jones press conference
Jon Jones

UFC heavyweight contender 'not happy' with Jon Jones situation

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 25, 2025

One highly ranked UFC heavyweight has expressed frustration over the Jon Jones dilemma.

Daniel Cormier Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

UFC legend questions timing of Ilia Topuria's split from longtime coaches

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 23, 2025

The recent news of Ilia Topuria parting ways with his coaches has left one UFC Hall of Famer a bit puzzled.

Yair Rodriguez UFC walkout

Rising UFC star scoffs at Yair Rodriguez potentially receiving another featherweight title fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 23, 2025
Justin Gaethje
Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje should be fighting Ilia Topuria for UFC gold instead of Charles Oliveira, says top MMA coach

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 23, 2025

One renowned MMA coach believes the UFC missed out on a more exciting vacant lightweight title fight.

Belal Muhammad, Kamaru Usman, UFC, MMA
Kamaru Usman

New details emerge about Kamaru Usman vs. Belal Muhammad podcast brawl: ‘Hands were thrown’

BJ Penn Staff - May 23, 2025

We’ve got some new information about an infamous podcast brawl between former UFC champions Belal Muhammad and Kamaru Usman. That’s thanks to former two-division champ Henry Cejudo.

Uly Diaz
UFC

Bare Knuckle Boxer Uly Diaz calls out Tristan Hamm for Misfits fight in Miami: "I used to beat him up in sparring"

Cole Shelton - May 23, 2025

Former bare-knuckle boxer Uly Diaz is looking to put on his gloves and box influencer Tristan Hamm in Misfits.

Miesha Tate
UFC

Miesha Tate reveals that she's undecided on her fighting future

Harry Kettle - May 23, 2025

UFC legend Miesha Tate has provided an update on her fighting future in the wake of her most recent defeat.