‘Petty’ Kayla Harrison will ‘smash’ Julianna Pena’s face at UFC 316, says manager

Harrison Is ‘One of the Hardest People to Beat’

During an interview with MMAJunkie‘s Mike Bohn, Kayla Harrison’s manager, Abdelaziz, admitted that he doesn’t think his fighter takes the juicing claims personally. Still, that doesn’t mean Harrison will forget about Julianna Pena’s words, and he feels his athlete will humble Pena.

“Kayla’s a very petty human being. She’s very petty. The more she talk, more it’s gonna fuel Kayla and more she’s gonna smash her face. And I believe she will smash her face – not in a bad way. I believe its gonna be a very bad night for Julianna. I truly believe it. Kayla’s just built different. She’s getting comfortable with the weight. She’s figured it out. It’s getting easier for her. She’s getting in that right moment. When you line things up, in the right moment at the right time, it’s very hard to beat certain people, and Kayla’s definitely one of the hardest people to beat.”

Many have long fantasy booked a matchup between Harrison and the retired MMA legend Amanda Nunes. “The Lioness” has teased making a return to the Octagon. Harrison once trained with Nunes and there is mutual respect between the two. Pena will look to play spoiler at UFC 316.

It won’t be long before fight fans find out who will get their way on fight night.