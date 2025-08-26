Adrian Lee explains increase in social media presence ahead of ONE Fight Night 35: “An MMA fighter who just happens to document his life”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - August 25, 2025

Adrian “The Phenom” Lee balances content creation with championship ambitions as he documents his rising career. The 19-year-old fighter uses social media to connect with fans while maintaining focus on his primary goal of MMA success.

Adrian Lee

Lee faces Tye Ruotolo in lightweight MMA action at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video on Friday, September 5, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. The undefeated Hawaii native enters riding three consecutive first-round finishes that earned $50,000 performance bonuses.

Lee initially avoided social media during his early career before recognizing its importance in modern combat sports. His Instagram reels showcasing daily routines and training sessions have reached millions of viewers worldwide.

The young fighter changed his approach after realizing content creation could enhance his brand beyond cage performances. His authentic behind-the-scenes content provides fans access to his preparation and personality.

Lee’s growing online presence attracted multiple sponsorship opportunities from companies like Combat Corner, Legion, and Mentality. The partnerships prove that consistent content creation can provide financial benefits beyond fight purses.

His collaboration with Hydragun featured an unboxing video that demonstrated how fighters can leverage their platforms for business opportunities. Lee appreciates the additional income streams that social media success creates.

“I guess you could consider making reels and videos another hobby of mine, too. At first, in the beginning of my career, I wasn’t a fan of it. Like, I wouldn’t make any. I wouldn’t post at all. But back then, I didn’t have much of a following,” Lee said.

“So, I just thought, ‘I could do this myself.’ I started to create my own brand and post more videos because it’s a huge part of the fight game and the media industry. I want to show the fans who I really am.”

Adrian Lee maintains fighting focus despite social media success

Adrian Lee draws clear boundaries between documenting his journey and becoming a social media influencer. He refuses to let content creation overshadow his primary identity as a professional fighter.

His family’s combat sports legacy adds pressure to succeed inside the ring rather than online. Lee understands that fighting achievements ultimately determine his career trajectory.

“That’s one thing. I don’t really want to be labeled as a social media influencer. I get it that some people have been like, ‘Wow, you’re such an influencer now.’ But I want to be an MMA fighter who just happens to document his life,” he said.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Adrian Lee ONE Championship

Related

Natalie Saceldo

Natalie Salcedo guarantees entertainment in promotional debut: "Either they keep up with me or they break"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 24, 2025
Tye Ruotolo
Tye Ruotolo

Tye Ruotolo reveals MMA debut strategy: "My plan is to get him out and finish the fight as soon as possible"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 24, 2025

Tye Ruotolo refuses to ease into mixed martial arts competition gradually. He targets an immediate statement victory against undefeated Adrian Lee in his highly anticipated MMA debut.

Johan Ghazali
ONE Championship

Johan Ghazali unimpressed by Zakaria El Jamari's abilities ahead of ONE Fight Night 35

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 21, 2025

Johan “Jojo” Ghazali seeks to end his losing streak against an opponent he considers inferior. The teenage knockout artist faces Zakaria El Jamari determined to prove his recent setbacks were temporary obstacles rather than permanent problems.

Jarred Brooks
ONE Championship

Jarred Brooks to settle rivalry with Mansur Malachiev at ONE Fight Night 36

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 21, 2025

Jarred Brooks gets his chance to silence a persistent critic when he faces Mansur Malachiev in flyweight action. The former strawweight champion moves up a weight class to settle their long-standing rivalry against the dangerous Dagestani contender.

Takeru Segawa
Takeru Segawa

Takeru Segawa promises explosive encounter with Denis Puric: "An incredibly aggressive fighter who loves to trade shots"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 20, 2025

Japanese legend Takeru Segawa prepares for warfare when he faces Denis Puric in front of his home crowd. The former K-1 Champion seeks another shot at Rodtang Jitmuangnon by delivering a statement victory against a dangerous Bosnian-Canadian striker.

Jackie Buntan

Jackie Buntan describes "unconditional love" she has for rescue dog Jack

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 20, 2025
Nabil Anane
ONE Championship

Nabil Anane to test kickboxing skills against former ONE World Champion Ilias Ennahachi

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 18, 2025

Nabil Anane steps outside his comfort zone when he makes his kickboxing debut against a former ONE World Champion. The undisputed bantamweight Muay Thai king faces his biggest test yet as he chases two-sport glory against proven elite competition.

Reug Reug

"Reug Reug" celebrates inclusion in Senegal's school curriculum: "What an honor it is for a sportsman to achieve in life"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 18, 2025

“Reug Reug” Oumar Kane reached heights few athletes ever achieve in their homeland. The ONE Heavyweight MMA World Champion discovered that Senegal’s secondary schools now teach his story as part of their educational curriculum.

ONE Friday Fights 121
ONE Championship

ONE Championship unveils explosive lineup for ONE Friday Fights 121 on August 22

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 17, 2025

Tengnueng Fairtex headlines ONE Friday Fights 121 when he faces undefeated Russian striker Maksim Bakhtin. The Thai veteran enters the lightweight Muay Thai main event riding a six-year winning streak against a dangerous prospect seeking his breakthrough moment.

Tawanchai
Tawanchai

Tawanchai PK Saenchai seeks kickboxing redemption against Liu Mengyang

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 17, 2025

Redemption roads rarely offer easy entry points. But Tawanchai PK Saenchai chose the scenic route back to two-sport supremacy. The ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion’s kickboxing resurrection begins against a dangerous young striker who represents everything standing between him and reclamation.