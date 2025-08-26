Adrian Lee explains increase in social media presence ahead of ONE Fight Night 35: “An MMA fighter who just happens to document his life”

Adrian “The Phenom” Lee balances content creation with championship ambitions as he documents his rising career. The 19-year-old fighter uses social media to connect with fans while maintaining focus on his primary goal of MMA success.

Lee faces Tye Ruotolo in lightweight MMA action at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video on Friday, September 5, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. The undefeated Hawaii native enters riding three consecutive first-round finishes that earned $50,000 performance bonuses.

Lee initially avoided social media during his early career before recognizing its importance in modern combat sports. His Instagram reels showcasing daily routines and training sessions have reached millions of viewers worldwide.

The young fighter changed his approach after realizing content creation could enhance his brand beyond cage performances. His authentic behind-the-scenes content provides fans access to his preparation and personality.

Lee’s growing online presence attracted multiple sponsorship opportunities from companies like Combat Corner, Legion, and Mentality. The partnerships prove that consistent content creation can provide financial benefits beyond fight purses.

His collaboration with Hydragun featured an unboxing video that demonstrated how fighters can leverage their platforms for business opportunities. Lee appreciates the additional income streams that social media success creates.

“I guess you could consider making reels and videos another hobby of mine, too. At first, in the beginning of my career, I wasn’t a fan of it. Like, I wouldn’t make any. I wouldn’t post at all. But back then, I didn’t have much of a following,” Lee said.

“So, I just thought, ‘I could do this myself.’ I started to create my own brand and post more videos because it’s a huge part of the fight game and the media industry. I want to show the fans who I really am.”