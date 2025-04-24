Joe Rogan says Jean Silva looks like a future world champion in the UFC

UFC commentator Joe Rogan believes featherweight contender Jean Silva could be a world champion in the future.

In his last outing, Jean Silva impressed in a big way when he collided with Bryce Mitchell. It was an absolutely blockbuster grudge match, and it was one of the most highly anticipated fights on the entire UFC 314 card. In the end, the Fighting Nerds star managed to pick up the win, submitting Mitchell in what proved to be a really solid display.

Ever since then, many have been wondering what could be next for Jean Silva. There are a handful of other fighters ahead of him in the title pecking order, but that doesn’t mean he’s a million miles away. With one or two more emphatic wins then he could vault himself right into contention, and the hype behind him is only getting stronger.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Joe Rogan had the following to say about Silva’s rise to prominence.