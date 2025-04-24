Joe Rogan says Jean Silva looks like a future world champion in the UFC
UFC commentator Joe Rogan believes featherweight contender Jean Silva could be a world champion in the future.
In his last outing, Jean Silva impressed in a big way when he collided with Bryce Mitchell. It was an absolutely blockbuster grudge match, and it was one of the most highly anticipated fights on the entire UFC 314 card. In the end, the Fighting Nerds star managed to pick up the win, submitting Mitchell in what proved to be a really solid display.
RELATED: Jean Silva believes he deserves a title shot after his UFC 314 submission win
Ever since then, many have been wondering what could be next for Jean Silva. There are a handful of other fighters ahead of him in the title pecking order, but that doesn’t mean he’s a million miles away. With one or two more emphatic wins then he could vault himself right into contention, and the hype behind him is only getting stronger.
In a recent episode of his podcast, Joe Rogan had the following to say about Silva’s rise to prominence.
Rogan backs Silva for success
“The fight I really wanted to see was Bryce Mitchell vs. Jean Silva. Because Jean Silva is a m———-, dude. That guy looks like a world champion,” Rogan said of Silva. “To just beat [Bryce Mitchell] from pillar to post the entire fight, was smiling and laughing, looked like he was never threatened or in danger. Just like he was on another level, way above Bryce…looked like a world champion.
“Even guys that have beat Bryce Mitchell before, except Josh Emmett who just KO’d him with one punch, but even Ilia Topuria had to get a hold of him first…Jean Silva made it look like it was never a fight, he was just having fun…and then finally just put him to sleep. He’s an animal, man.”
Quotes via Bloody Elbow
Do you believe Jean Silva will win a world title in the UFC? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Jean Silva Joe Rogan UFC