Ian Machado Garry promises a finish against Carlos Prates at UFC Kansas City

By Harry Kettle - April 24, 2025

UFC star Ian Machado Garry has promised that he’ll be able to get a finish against Carlos Prates at UFC Kansas City.

Ian Machado Garry Carlos Prates

For the longest time now, Ian Machado Garry has been seen as a top contender in the welterweight division of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. In his last outing against Shavkat Rakhmonov, he took his opponent to the limit. While he ultimately came up short and suffered a defeat, he proved to the masses that he is ready for the big time.

Now, he’s gearing up for yet another tough challenge – and another that comes on short notice. He’ll be colliding with Carlos Prates in the main event of UFC Kansas City, with the biggest concern for Machado Garry being the power and precision that Prates possesses. Either way, though, this one promises to provide absolute fireworks for the fans in attendance and those watching at home.

Ahead of fight night, Machado Garry has previewed the contest and given his thoughts on how it’s going to play out.

Machado Garry predicts finish over Prates

“I don’t think he’s as awkward as MVP (Michael Page),” Machado Garry said at Wednesday’s UFC on ESPN 66 media day. “I don’t think he’s as fast as MVP. I don’t think he’s as well-rounded as Shavkat (Rakhmonov), and obviously the awkwardness because I’m long and tall, he doesn’t have the stylistic irritation that Geof Neal does.

“So for me, this is a guy that I can go out there and put on full display that I’m levels, levels above him, and I’m excited to do it.”

“When I win on Saturday night and I put on a show against Carlos Prates and finish him, there’s no other option, I am next,” Machado Garry said. “You take these fights on short notice, you show up and save these cards, that means I’m next. If anyone has a problem, guess what? I love to fight. When I win that belt, you come see me in that octagon.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Who are you backing in this one? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Carlos Prates Ian Garry UFC

