Ian Machado Garry promises a finish against Carlos Prates at UFC Kansas City

UFC star Ian Machado Garry has promised that he’ll be able to get a finish against Carlos Prates at UFC Kansas City.

For the longest time now, Ian Machado Garry has been seen as a top contender in the welterweight division of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. In his last outing against Shavkat Rakhmonov, he took his opponent to the limit. While he ultimately came up short and suffered a defeat, he proved to the masses that he is ready for the big time.

Now, he’s gearing up for yet another tough challenge – and another that comes on short notice. He’ll be colliding with Carlos Prates in the main event of UFC Kansas City, with the biggest concern for Machado Garry being the power and precision that Prates possesses. Either way, though, this one promises to provide absolute fireworks for the fans in attendance and those watching at home.

Ahead of fight night, Machado Garry has previewed the contest and given his thoughts on how it’s going to play out.