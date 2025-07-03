Joe Pyfer lashes out over ‘ridiculous’ rankings snub – ‘UFC doesn’t care what I want’

By BJ Penn Staff - July 3, 2025

Joe Pyfer isn’t happy about not being included in the UFC rankings.

Joe Pyfer, UFC

Pyfer is one of the top prospects in the UFC middleweight division. Known for his fearsome knockout power, he holds a 5-1 record in the promotion. His lone loss in the Octagon came against long-time contender Jack Hermansson last year. Since then, he’s rebounded with a knockout of Marc-Andre Barriault, and more recently, a decision win over Kelvin Gastelum.

Despite his recent wins and solid UFC record, he is still not ranked in the middleweight top-15. That does not sit well with him.

In a recent conversation with MMA Junkie, Pyfer expressed his frustration with not being ranked, which he blamed largely on the UFC not giving him ranked opponents.

Joe Pyfer not happy about UFC rankings snub

“Somebody in the top 15 [is what I want next],” Pyfer said. “I don’t have anybody specific. There’s a lot of fights booked right now in the top 15, so I’ve got to wait to see how it plays out. It’s obviously got to make sense as far as location of where I’m fighting, but I would like to fight September, October.

“There’s many people, but I’m not going to voice it because UFC doesn’t care what I want,” Pyfer added. “The UFC offers you a fight and usually you’ve got to take it, type of deal. So in a perfect world, if I was allowed to fight who I want, I’d be much higher ranked.

“I think it’s a little bit wild that I’m 5-1 and I’m not in the top 15. I just beat a legend who got inducted to the Hall of Fame for his fight with [Israel Adesanya], but then you’ve got guys who are 3-2 that are top 15 or whatever [No. 15-ranked] Abus Magomedov is. I think that’s ridiculous, so it is what it is.”

Do you think Joe Pyfer should be ranked UFC middleweight by now?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

