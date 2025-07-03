Joe Pyfer lashes out over ‘ridiculous’ rankings snub – ‘UFC doesn’t care what I want’

Joe Pyfer not happy about UFC rankings snub

“Somebody in the top 15 [is what I want next],” Pyfer said. “I don’t have anybody specific. There’s a lot of fights booked right now in the top 15, so I’ve got to wait to see how it plays out. It’s obviously got to make sense as far as location of where I’m fighting, but I would like to fight September, October.

“There’s many people, but I’m not going to voice it because UFC doesn’t care what I want,” Pyfer added. “The UFC offers you a fight and usually you’ve got to take it, type of deal. So in a perfect world, if I was allowed to fight who I want, I’d be much higher ranked.

“I think it’s a little bit wild that I’m 5-1 and I’m not in the top 15. I just beat a legend who got inducted to the Hall of Fame for his fight with [Israel Adesanya], but then you’ve got guys who are 3-2 that are top 15 or whatever [No. 15-ranked] Abus Magomedov is. I think that’s ridiculous, so it is what it is.”

Do you think Joe Pyfer should be ranked UFC middleweight by now?