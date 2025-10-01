UFC 320 | Pro fighters make their picks for Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira 2 title fight

In the main event of UFC 320, the light heavyweight title is up for grabs as Magomed Ankalaev takes on Alex Pereira. Heading into the fight, Ankalaev is a -265 favorite while the Brazilian is a +200 underdog on FanDuel.

Ahead of the scrap, BJPENN.com reached out to pro fighters to get their predictions for the light heavyweight title fight. The pros believe Ankalaev will be able to edge out another decision win, as Pereira won’t be able to defend the clinch and wrestling.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira 2:

Modestas Bukauskas, UFC light heavyweight: I think Anakalev gets it done again. Anaklaev showed he is a tough matchup for Pereira and will be able to avoid the power shots and use his wrestling to control Pereira again to get the decision.

Coby Thicknesse, UFC bantamweight: I think Ankalaev just uses the same game plan to get the win again and defend his belt.

Youssef Zalal, UFC featherweight: Anaklaev by decision. We saw in the first fight that Ankalaev is a bad matchup for Pereira, and I’m not sure he will be able to make the necessary adjustments.

Kyle Nelson, UFC featherweight: I’m pulling for Pereira. In the last fight, he didn’t show up, so I hope he learned from that. I think he has learned, and we see the old Pereira.

Chase Hooper, UFC lightweight: I think Ankalaev. I think he will grapple more and will win another decision.

Davey Grant, UFC bantamweight: Ankalaev. He showed he can strike with Pereira in the first fight and he has a higher upside with the grappling.

Diego Ferreira, UFC lightweight: I’m going with Alex Pereira. I think he will defend the takedowns and can win a decision or TKO to become the new champ again.

***

Fighters picking Magomed Ankalaev: Modestas Bukauskas, Colby Thicknesse, Youssef Zalal, Chase Hooper, Davey Grant, Diego Ferreira

Fighters picking Alex Pereira: Kyle Nelson