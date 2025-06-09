Joe Pyfer apologizes for calling Mexico a ‘sh*t hole’, but will still ‘never fight there again’

By BJ Penn Staff - June 9, 2025

UFC middleweight contender Joe Pyfer is sorry for the things he said about Mexico.

Joe Pyfer, UFC Mexico

Pyfer, one of the division’s fastest rising contenders, was set to fight Kelvin Gastelum when the UFC touched down in Mexico City on March 29. Regrettably, the fight fell through at the very last minute. The cause? Pyfer came down with stomach troubles just hours out from the event, which he later blamed on his travel to Mexico in the least graceful terms possible.

“I don’t care if it’s offensive to you, I will never go back to that country,” Pyfer said at the time, adding that he “did everything right” in preparation for the fight.

“I slept in a tent and did all this work, to still get sick,” he added. “Some people are saying it wasn’t the food, saying I got altitude sickness. I’m not a f*cking geographic f*cking elevation f*cking scientist, but I was told as long as I acclimated, which I did for two months, slept in a tent on the f*cking floor – you know, I did everything that I could to prepare.

“If that’s what altitude and elevation is, f*ck that country. I will never fight there again. Sh*t hole. Not going back. Don’t care if that’s offensive to you. You’re not the one fighting. Suck my balls. Literally.”

Pyfer can be forgiven for not being a “f*cking geographic f*cking elevation scientist.” That is not a real job. Regardless, his outburst about Mexico definitely didn’t go over well, as he was criticized by fans in and out of the country.

Joe Pyfer apologizes for UFC Mexico outburst

He’s now realized the error of his ways.

Pyfer and Gastelum were rescheduled to fight at last Saturday’s UFC 316 card in Newark, New Jersey. Shortly after winning the fight by unanimous decision, Pyfer apologized for his comments about Mexico. However, he doubled down on his total unwillingness to fight there again.

“Ultimately, things did not go well, PR-wise, for me in Mexico,” Pyfer told the media post-fight (transcript via MMA Mania). “And again, I want to apologize to my Mexicans out there that may hate me. It was not anything toward Mexican culture or people. I should’ve rephrased it a lot kinder and I didn’t, so it is what it is. But I do stand that I will never fight there again. It’s too big of a risk for a b*tch like me.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Joe Pyfer UFC

