Julianna Pena speaks out following UFC 316 loss to Kayla Harrison

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 9, 2025

Julianna Pena has issued a statement in the aftermath of UFC 316.

Julianna Pena loses to Kayla Harrison at UFC 316

Pena put the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship at stake against Kayla Harrison on Saturday. While “The Venezuelan Vixen” was in her second reign as a UFC titleholder, she was in search of her first successful defense. It didn’t come in Newark, as Harrison submitted Pena in the second round via kimura to lay claim to the bantamweight gold.

After losing the 135-pound title, Pena already has her sights set on what’s next.

RELATED: KAYLA HARRISON DETAILS THE EXTREME REGIMENT SHE NEEDED TO UNDERGO IN ORDER TO MAKE 135LBS AT UFC 316: “I’VE BEEN THROUGH SOME STUFF”

Pena ‘Calling Dibs’ on Winner of Harrison vs. Nunes

Julianna Pena took to her Instagram account to deliver a message following the submission loss to Kayla Harrison. She thanked her supporters and is already looking to challenge the winner of Harrison vs. the returning Amanda Nunes.

“Thank you to the fans who lifted me with your love and encouragement during this fight camp. I love you all and feel so grateful for all the support and energy you guys give me—It truly means the world! I’m sorry I wasn’t able to get the job done. I’m super disappointed but hats off to Kayla on her win!

“Time to get healed up and get ready for her next fight because I’m calling dibs on the winner!”

Nunes had a staredown with Harrison inside the Octagon at the conclusion of UFC 316. “The Lioness” had been teasing a comeback over the past year, and she confirmed return plans on Saturday. Pena is 1-1 against Nunes, scoring an upset submission finish in their first encounter. Nunes rebounded by defeating Pena in a lopsided five-round affair.

Whether Pena’s next fight will be for a world title or if she’ll be matched up against another top-ranked women’s bantamweight contender remains to be seen.

Julianna Pena UFC

