Rose Namajunas responds to critics of flyweight move ahead of UFC Atlanta: ‘I am better’

Rose Namajunas is well aware that a lot of UFC fans are skeptical of her run in the flyweight division.

Namajunas is a legend of women’s MMA. Almost all of her pro career has occurred in the UFC. In the Octagon, she is a two-time strawweight champion, with wins over Zhang Weili (twice), Joanna Jedrzejczyk (twice) and Jessica Andrade. She may just be the best fighter in the strawweight division’s history.

However, after losing her strawweight belt to Carla Esparza in an utterly dreadful fight in 2022, Namajunas decided to move up to the flyweight division.

It’s fair to say she has not been as successful at flyweight as she was at strawweight. She is 2-2 since switching divisions.

In her first fight in the new weight class, she lost a decision to Manon Fiorot. She then scored back-to-back decisions over Amanda Ribas and Tracy Cortez. She then suffered another decision loss to Erin Blanchfield. That was her last fight.

It’s fair to say she has not looked like the fighter who knocked out Zhang and Jedrzejczyk at strawweight.

Fans have let her know.

Namajunas has a chance to quiet her doubters this Saturday, in the co-main event of UFC Atlanta.