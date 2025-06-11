Rose Namajunas responds to critics of flyweight move ahead of UFC Atlanta: ‘I am better’

By BJ Penn Staff - June 11, 2025

Rose Namajunas is well aware that a lot of UFC fans are skeptical of her run in the flyweight division.

Rose Namajunas, UFC Atlanta

Namajunas is a legend of women’s MMA. Almost all of her pro career has occurred in the UFC. In the Octagon, she is a two-time strawweight champion, with wins over Zhang Weili (twice), Joanna Jedrzejczyk (twice) and Jessica Andrade. She may just be the best fighter in the strawweight division’s history.

However, after losing her strawweight belt to Carla Esparza in an utterly dreadful fight in 2022, Namajunas decided to move up to the flyweight division.

It’s fair to say she has not been as successful at flyweight as she was at strawweight. She is 2-2 since switching divisions.

In her first fight in the new weight class, she lost a decision to Manon Fiorot. She then scored back-to-back decisions over Amanda Ribas and Tracy Cortez. She then suffered another decision loss to Erin Blanchfield. That was her last fight.

It’s fair to say she has not looked like the fighter who knocked out Zhang and Jedrzejczyk at strawweight.

Fans have let her know.

Namajunas has a chance to quiet her doubters this Saturday, in the co-main event of UFC Atlanta.

Rose Namajunas addresses doubters before UFC Atlanta

Namajunas is set to meet Miranda Maverick in Saturday’s co-headliner. Ahead of the fight, she took the opportunity to address fans who don’t like her move to flyweight.

Apparently, she feels a lot better than her haters think she looks. And to be honest, that’s all the matters.

“I feel great,” Namajunas told UFC.com. “Obviously, I know a lot of people and critics will be like, ‘Ah, she’s not the same at flyweight as she was at strawweight.’ Maybe the results haven’t been quite the same. I am definitely not the same. I feel like I am better in a lot of ways and I am definitely more mature and stuff like that.

“I’m just at a different place in my life, and [fighters] have put me through mental battles and struggles, [maturing me through those challenges],” Namajunas concluded. “So, as much as people care about the fighting, results, and stuff—I do too—but the spiritual strength I have in my life right now outweighs anything. I know it sounds crazy or cliché. I really do feel better, and I hope to show that in this fight.”

How do you think Rose Namajunas will look in her next flyweight fight at UFC Atlanta?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Rose Namajunas UFC

Related

Kamaru Usman, Joaquin Buckley

Pro fighters make their picks for Kamaru Usman vs Joaquin Buckley

Cole Shelton - June 11, 2025
Kamaru Usman
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman shoots down potential fight with Belal Muhammad: "What do you have to offer me?"

Cole Shelton - June 11, 2025

Kamaru Usman doesn’t see a need or have an interest in fighting Belal Muhammad.

Cody Garbrandt, Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Cody Garbrandt still chasing 'huge fight' against Sean O'Malley

Cole Shelton - June 11, 2025

Cody Garbrandt is still interested in fighting Sean O’Malley as he believes it would be a massive fight.

Joaquin Buckley
Sean Brady

Joaquin Buckley would 'quit' against Sean Brady, says UFC middleweight contender

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 11, 2025

One streaking UFC middleweight contender believes Joaquin Buckley is no match for Sean Brady.

Kamaru Usman
UFC

Kamaru Usman reveals major plans following UFC Atlanta fight with Joaquin Buckley

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 11, 2025

Kamaru Usman is shooting for the stars if he can secure a win at UFC Atlanta.

Patchy Mix UFC 316

Patchy Mix learned harsh lesson in his UFC debut, says popular retired fighter

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 11, 2025
Kamaru Usman
UFC

Kamaru Usman gets honest about his health ahead of UFC Atlanta comeback fight

Harry Kettle - June 11, 2025

UFC star Kamaru Usman has given an honest assessment of his health heading into his comeback fight this weekend.

Merab Dvalishvili
Sean O'Malley

Merab Dvalishvili's coach gives thoughts on when Sean O'Malley began to break at UFC 316

Harry Kettle - June 11, 2025

Merab Dvalishvili’s coach believes he has pinpointed the moment when Sean O’Malley began to break at UFC 316.

Joaquin Buckley, Islam Makhachev, UFC
Joaquin Buckley

Joaquin Buckley doesn't believe Islam Makhachev will want to fight him

Harry Kettle - June 11, 2025

UFC welterweight Joaquin Buckley doesn’t believe Islam Makhachev would be interested in fighting him.

Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley staredown
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley gives in-depth thoughts on his UFC 316 loss to Merab Dvalishvili

Harry Kettle - June 11, 2025

UFC star Sean O’Malley has given his in-depth thoughts on his recent UFC 316 defeat at the hands of Merab Dvalishvili.