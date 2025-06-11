Michael Chiesa not hiding game plan against Court McGee at UFC Atlanta: “I’ll stick to my strengths, it’s no secret what that is”

By Cole Shelton - June 10, 2025

Michael Chiesa is glad to fight a veteran like Court McGee at UFC Atlanta.

Michael Chiesa

Chiesa was rumored to be fighting in Seattle earlier this year, but it didn’t come to fruition. Although he was disappointed not to fight at home, he says this timeline is better for him.

“This timeline is perfect for me, honestly,” Chiesa said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “When Sean (Shleby) offered me Court, I picked June just because I wanted to enjoy my summer, and I have some things in the broadcast world coming up in August. This was the right timeline, and you get to a point when you are fighting for so long, you want to fight in different places. I’ve never fought in Atlanta or in Georgia, so I’m excited.”

Not only is Chiesa excited to fight in Atlanta, but he’s thrilled to take on McGee. He knows McGee is a respected veteran and a tough out for anyone.

“I was stoked on the opponent, Court is a veteran, a guy who has won The Ultimate Fighter. He’s someone I have a lot of respect for, a true veteran, extremely durable, hard to finish. It’s going to be a tough fight. I’m going to be challenged in the wrestling, challenged in the grappling in those situations, you have to fight fire with fire.”

Michael Chiesa is looking to grapple Court McGee at UFC Atlanta

Although Chiesa says he will be tested in the grappling department, he makes it clear that it is his plan.

Michael Chiesa says he isn’t shying away from his game plan, which is to grapple Court McGee early and often at UFC Atlanta.

“Court is going to bring the pressure, I’m going to bring the pressure,” Chiesa said. “I’m going to stick to my strengths, I’m going to look to wrestle him, look to beat him with my grappling. He’s never been submitted, and I’m not going to be a fool to chase a sub and burn myself out and let a win slip through the cracks. I’ll stick to my strengths, it’s no secret what that is.”

If Chiesa beats McGee at UFC Atlanta, it’s uncertain what is next for him. Instead, he says he’s just taking it fight-by-fight. But, he is open to getting a ranked guy next.

“I’m not sure. I’m going fight by fight, if an opportunity presents itself to get into the rankings, I’ll take it,” Chiesa said. “170 is a very deep division right now, a lot of movement, it’s an exciting weight class, with a lot of incredible fighters. The focus is just on Court McGee and taking it fight by fight.”

