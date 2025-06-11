Michael Chiesa not hiding game plan against Court McGee at UFC Atlanta: “I’ll stick to my strengths, it’s no secret what that is”

Michael Chiesa is glad to fight a veteran like Court McGee at UFC Atlanta.

Chiesa was rumored to be fighting in Seattle earlier this year, but it didn’t come to fruition. Although he was disappointed not to fight at home, he says this timeline is better for him.

“This timeline is perfect for me, honestly,” Chiesa said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “When Sean (Shleby) offered me Court, I picked June just because I wanted to enjoy my summer, and I have some things in the broadcast world coming up in August. This was the right timeline, and you get to a point when you are fighting for so long, you want to fight in different places. I’ve never fought in Atlanta or in Georgia, so I’m excited.”

Not only is Chiesa excited to fight in Atlanta, but he’s thrilled to take on McGee. He knows McGee is a respected veteran and a tough out for anyone.

“I was stoked on the opponent, Court is a veteran, a guy who has won The Ultimate Fighter. He’s someone I have a lot of respect for, a true veteran, extremely durable, hard to finish. It’s going to be a tough fight. I’m going to be challenged in the wrestling, challenged in the grappling in those situations, you have to fight fire with fire.”