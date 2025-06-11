Joaquin Buckley doesn’t believe Islam Makhachev will want to fight him

By Harry Kettle - June 11, 2025

UFC welterweight Joaquin Buckley doesn’t believe Islam Makhachev would be interested in fighting him.

Joaquin Buckley, Islam Makhachev, UFC

As we know, Joaquin Buckley has been surging up through the welterweight division. He’s been picking up a parade of big wins as of late and now, he’s gearing up for his biggest challenge to date. On Saturday night, he will lock horns with Kamaru Usman – one of the best welterweight champions of all time.

RELATED: Kamaru Usman, Joaquin Buckley will both have a ‘tough night’ at UFC Atlanta

While Usman is certainly in with a chance of picking up the win, many believe that Buckley is the favorite. Regardless of whether or not you agree with that assessment, there are plenty of reasons to be positive for him moving forward.

Ahead of fight night, though, he’s decided to look ahead to the future – which could include Buckley squaring off with Islam Makhachev.

Buckley’s view on potential Makhachev fight

“So once I beat Kamaru Usman, there is no debate, there is no back-and-forth, there is no argument, we up next,” Buckley said on his YouTube channel. “You got this guy from 155 coming up thinking he’s going to take my spot. No, we can’t have it. The JDM fight and Islam fight is not a massive fight to make. JDM is the world champion right now, but I truly believe that Islam got to sit back and just wait for me to get my title because I will be the hardest fight that Islam has.”

“He’s not going to outwrestle me. He’s not going to submit me,” Buckley said of Makhachev. “I’ve never been submitted in my career, and he’s definitely not going to stand on the feet with me. If the people want to see it, it’s going to be made. … If Islam does get blessed with that title shot, and he does beat JDM, he’s not going to stay there.

“He’s going to retire. He’s going to get up out of there, quit, because he knows he’s not a natural 170 fighter – and especially with myself, he’s definitely going to run from a person like me.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Islam Makhachev Joaquin Buckley UFC

Related

Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley staredown

Sean O'Malley gives in-depth thoughts on his UFC 316 loss to Merab Dvalishvili

Harry Kettle - June 11, 2025
Michael Chiesa
UFC

Michael Chiesa not hiding game plan against Court McGee at UFC Atlanta: "I'll stick to my strengths, it's no secret what that is"

Cole Shelton - June 10, 2025

Michael Chiesa is glad to fight a veteran like Court McGee at UFC Atlanta.

Kamaru Usman, Islam Makhachev
UFC

Kamaru Usman hopeful to face Islam Makhachev before he retires: "Another blockbuster before I sail off"

Cole Shelton - June 10, 2025

Kamaru Usman would like the chance to fight Islam Makhachev before his career is up.

Islam Makhachev training
Joaquin Buckley

Top UFC welterweight thinks he'll get title shot before Islam Makhachev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 10, 2025

One soaring UFC welterweight contender believes he will get a crack at 170-pound gold before Islam Makhachev does.

Merab Dvalishvili Celebrates UFC 316 Win
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili could run into problems with next UFC title defense, says former champion

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 10, 2025

Could Merab Dvalishvili be in for a letdown in his next title defense?

Patchy Mix eats a punch from Mario Bautista at UFC 316

Patchy Mix gets brutal assessment of UFC 316 loss from MMA legend

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 10, 2025
Ian Machado Garry suit
Ian Garry

Ian Machado Garry issues a warning to Belal Muhammad ahead of potential fight

Harry Kettle - June 10, 2025

UFC star Ian Machado Garry has previewed what a fight between him and Belal Muhammad could look like.

Merab Dvalishvili, UFC, UFC 311, MMA, California State Athletic Commission
Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili's coach is confident regarding possible Cory Sandhagen fight

Harry Kettle - June 10, 2025

Merab Dvalishvili’s coach John Wood has given his thoughts on a possible title fight against Cory Sandhagen.

Daniel Cormier, Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Daniel Cormier gives honest Sean O'Malley assessment after UFC 316

Harry Kettle - June 10, 2025

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has given his assessment of Sean O’Malley after his defeat at UFC 316.

Joey Diaz
UFC

Joey Diaz was locked in during one specific fight at UFC 316

Harry Kettle - June 10, 2025

MMA personality Joey Diaz was 100% locked in during the co-main event at UFC 316 last weekend – and that’s an understatement.