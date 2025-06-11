Joaquin Buckley doesn’t believe Islam Makhachev will want to fight him

UFC welterweight Joaquin Buckley doesn’t believe Islam Makhachev would be interested in fighting him.

As we know, Joaquin Buckley has been surging up through the welterweight division. He’s been picking up a parade of big wins as of late and now, he’s gearing up for his biggest challenge to date. On Saturday night, he will lock horns with Kamaru Usman – one of the best welterweight champions of all time.

While Usman is certainly in with a chance of picking up the win, many believe that Buckley is the favorite. Regardless of whether or not you agree with that assessment, there are plenty of reasons to be positive for him moving forward.

Ahead of fight night, though, he’s decided to look ahead to the future – which could include Buckley squaring off with Islam Makhachev.