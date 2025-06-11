Merab Dvalishvili’s coach gives thoughts on when Sean O’Malley began to break at UFC 316

Merab Dvalishvili’s coach believes he has pinpointed the moment when Sean O’Malley began to break at UFC 316.

Last weekend, Merab Dvalishvili successfully defended his UFC bantamweight championship. He did so with yet another phenomenal performance which ended with him submitting Sean O’Malley in the third round. While many felt as if him winning was likely, a lot of people thought it would come via decision. Instead, he stepped things up and managed to get the finish.

As we look ahead to the future, it seems like there are a lot of interesting possibilities out there for Dvalishvili. Before all of that, though, it’s worth looking back and reflecting on just how good he looked – especially given that he’d already beaten O’Malley fairly convincingly last year.

In a recent interview, his coach John Wood gave his own assessment of the fight and Dvalishvili’s win.