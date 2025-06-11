Merab Dvalishvili’s coach gives thoughts on when Sean O’Malley began to break at UFC 316
Merab Dvalishvili’s coach believes he has pinpointed the moment when Sean O’Malley began to break at UFC 316.
Last weekend, Merab Dvalishvili successfully defended his UFC bantamweight championship. He did so with yet another phenomenal performance which ended with him submitting Sean O’Malley in the third round. While many felt as if him winning was likely, a lot of people thought it would come via decision. Instead, he stepped things up and managed to get the finish.
As we look ahead to the future, it seems like there are a lot of interesting possibilities out there for Dvalishvili. Before all of that, though, it’s worth looking back and reflecting on just how good he looked – especially given that he’d already beaten O’Malley fairly convincingly last year.
In a recent interview, his coach John Wood gave his own assessment of the fight and Dvalishvili’s win.
Dvalishvili’s coach looks back at win over O’Malley
“I think that was the start of it,” Wood said about the takedown leading to O’Malley’s demise. “I think even in round one, there was some success where I told Merab all camp, there’s going to be a moment real quick when he gets out there where he goes ‘oh shit, this feels very oddly similar but worse.’ I think that happened after the first round.
“But yes, when another man picks you up like a child and carries you and throws you down and does whatever and it just seems like nothing you’re doing is working, there’s just no way not feel a certain way. Merab’s just got Sean’s number. That happens sometimes in fights and styles.”
