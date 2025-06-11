Sean O’Malley gives in-depth thoughts on his UFC 316 loss to Merab Dvalishvili

UFC star Sean O’Malley has given his in-depth thoughts on his recent UFC 316 defeat at the hands of Merab Dvalishvili.

Last weekend, Sean O’Malley attempted to regain the UFC bantamweight championship in his rematch with Merab Dvalishvili. Unfortunately for him, he came up short, losing via submission in the third round. As a result of the defeat, many have been left to wonder what exactly is going to be next for him in the promotion.

We all know that O’Malley is an exciting striker and that he can give anyone a tough time on the feet. With that being said, there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done if he wants to compete with the likes of Dvalishvili again. Of course, he may instead opt to move up to featherweight, giving him an entirely new challenge in the process.

In a recent video, O’Malley opened up on how it all played out.