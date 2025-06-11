Sean O’Malley gives in-depth thoughts on his UFC 316 loss to Merab Dvalishvili
UFC star Sean O’Malley has given his in-depth thoughts on his recent UFC 316 defeat at the hands of Merab Dvalishvili.
Last weekend, Sean O’Malley attempted to regain the UFC bantamweight championship in his rematch with Merab Dvalishvili. Unfortunately for him, he came up short, losing via submission in the third round. As a result of the defeat, many have been left to wonder what exactly is going to be next for him in the promotion.
We all know that O’Malley is an exciting striker and that he can give anyone a tough time on the feet. With that being said, there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done if he wants to compete with the likes of Dvalishvili again. Of course, he may instead opt to move up to featherweight, giving him an entirely new challenge in the process.
In a recent video, O’Malley opened up on how it all played out.
O’Malley examines UFC 316 defeat
“Happiness is a skill,” O’Malley said Tuesday on his YouTube channel. “So for me to be able to go through something like that and then the next Sunday rolls around, Monday rolls around, I don’t feel sad at all – I still feel really happy. I feel a little disappointed in the outcome. I feel a little frustrated, but there’s no sadness inside of me. I’m holding my 14-day-old. …
“I’ll close my eyes and I’ll picture things like when I started locking up the guillotine, I could’ve done something. I could’ve done this. I could’ve done that. But I’m like, ah, man – there’s nothing I can do about it now. On to the next thought. I’m not sitting in that f*cking thought just letting it unravel and go down a negative hole. I still feel very good.”
“I feel like I got so much better this fight,” O’Malley said. “I feel like I was able to show that that camp. But just being on bottom – and I’ve trained with the best; we train with such good guys … It’s so weird. He just felt so f*cking compact and strong in there. (I feel like) I couldn’t do much. … (He’s the) greatest of all time – greatest bantamweight of all time.”
