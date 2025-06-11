Sean O’Malley gives in-depth thoughts on his UFC 316 loss to Merab Dvalishvili

By Harry Kettle - June 11, 2025

UFC star Sean O’Malley has given his in-depth thoughts on his recent UFC 316 defeat at the hands of Merab Dvalishvili.

Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley staredown

Last weekend, Sean O’Malley attempted to regain the UFC bantamweight championship in his rematch with Merab Dvalishvili. Unfortunately for him, he came up short, losing via submission in the third round. As a result of the defeat, many have been left to wonder what exactly is going to be next for him in the promotion.

RELATED: Sean O’Malley issues statement following submission loss to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 316: “Sorry we didn’t get the job done”

We all know that O’Malley is an exciting striker and that he can give anyone a tough time on the feet. With that being said, there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done if he wants to compete with the likes of Dvalishvili again. Of course, he may instead opt to move up to featherweight, giving him an entirely new challenge in the process.

In a recent video, O’Malley opened up on how it all played out.

O’Malley examines UFC 316 defeat

“Happiness is a skill,” O’Malley said Tuesday on his YouTube channel. “So for me to be able to go through something like that and then the next Sunday rolls around, Monday rolls around, I don’t feel sad at all – I still feel really happy. I feel a little disappointed in the outcome. I feel a little frustrated, but there’s no sadness inside of me. I’m holding my 14-day-old. …

“I’ll close my eyes and I’ll picture things like when I started locking up the guillotine, I could’ve done something. I could’ve done this. I could’ve done that. But I’m like, ah, man – there’s nothing I can do about it now. On to the next thought. I’m not sitting in that f*cking thought just letting it unravel and go down a negative hole. I still feel very good.”

“I feel like I got so much better this fight,” O’Malley said. “I feel like I was able to show that that camp. But just being on bottom – and I’ve trained with the best; we train with such good guys … It’s so weird. He just felt so f*cking compact and strong in there. (I feel like) I couldn’t do much. … (He’s the) greatest of all time – greatest bantamweight of all time.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Merab Dvalishvili Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Michael Chiesa

Michael Chiesa not hiding game plan against Court McGee at UFC Atlanta: "I'll stick to my strengths, it's no secret what that is"

Cole Shelton - June 10, 2025
Kamaru Usman, Islam Makhachev
UFC

Kamaru Usman hopeful to face Islam Makhachev before he retires: "Another blockbuster before I sail off"

Cole Shelton - June 10, 2025

Kamaru Usman would like the chance to fight Islam Makhachev before his career is up.

Islam Makhachev training
Joaquin Buckley

Top UFC welterweight thinks he'll get title shot before Islam Makhachev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 10, 2025

One soaring UFC welterweight contender believes he will get a crack at 170-pound gold before Islam Makhachev does.

Merab Dvalishvili Celebrates UFC 316 Win
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili could run into problems with next UFC title defense, says former champion

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 10, 2025

Could Merab Dvalishvili be in for a letdown in his next title defense?

Patchy Mix eats a punch from Mario Bautista at UFC 316
Patchy Mix

Patchy Mix gets brutal assessment of UFC 316 loss from MMA legend

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 10, 2025

One UFC Hall of Famer shared his take on Patchy Mix’s failed UFC debut.

Ian Machado Garry suit

Ian Machado Garry issues a warning to Belal Muhammad ahead of potential fight

Harry Kettle - June 10, 2025
Merab Dvalishvili, UFC, UFC 311, MMA, California State Athletic Commission
Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili's coach is confident regarding possible Cory Sandhagen fight

Harry Kettle - June 10, 2025

Merab Dvalishvili’s coach John Wood has given his thoughts on a possible title fight against Cory Sandhagen.

Daniel Cormier, Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Daniel Cormier gives honest Sean O'Malley assessment after UFC 316

Harry Kettle - June 10, 2025

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has given his assessment of Sean O’Malley after his defeat at UFC 316.

Joey Diaz
UFC

Joey Diaz was locked in during one specific fight at UFC 316

Harry Kettle - June 10, 2025

MMA personality Joey Diaz was 100% locked in during the co-main event at UFC 316 last weekend – and that’s an understatement.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 197
MMA Podcasts

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 197 with Michael Chiesa and Shawne Merriman

Cole Shelton - June 10, 2025

The 196th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Atlanta.