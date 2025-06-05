Kamaru Usman, Joaquin Buckley will both have a ‘tough night’ at UFC Atlanta

Usman vs. Buckley Tough for Both Fighters, Says ‘Wonderboy’

During an interview with Mike Owens of Inside Fighting, “Wonderboy” said he thinks that both Kamaru Usman and Joaquin Buckley will quickly realize that they’re in for a tough night.

“I’ve never fought Usman, and it’s been a while since he’s fought,” Thompson said. “Buckley’s been on a tear, man. He’s got good wrestling, you saw what he did to Colby Covington. I think it’s going to be a tough night for both. Not going to give you my predictions yet, but I think Kamaru Usman’s going to do the same old jab, shoot for the leg, maybe a little bit of boxing. Buckley, you don’t know what he’s going to pull out of the hat. The guy’s evolving every time I see this guy fight. So, that’s what’s going to make this fight so interesting for sure.”

Usman hasn’t been seen in action since Oct. 2023, when he went the distance with Khamzat Chimaev in a competitive bout. “The Nigerian Nightmare” said he was taking the time to heal from injuries, which led to him missing all of 2024.

Now that he’s healed up, many wonder how much juice Usman has left in the tank. Buckley has been on a roll, but if a prime version of Usman resurfaces, then Thompson might be onto something.