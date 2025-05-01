Joaquin Buckley determined to become UFC’s biggest star after Atlanta fight with Kamaru Usman

Can Joaquin Buckley Become UFC’s Biggest Star?

In a video posted on his Instagram account, Joaquin Buckley discussed his potential path if he defeats Kamaru Usman. “New Mansa” believes his quickest path to a UFC title shot is if current welterweight champion Belal Muhammad defeats Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 (via MMAMania).

“I always like to prepare for that next move,” Buckley said on Instagram. “Once I beat Usman, my mentality and where I wanna go is to get that belt. Pray Belal is the one that wins. Because if he doesn’t win, if JDM wins, I already know the UFC got different moves that they’re trying to do. So I’m hoping Belal wins. Once he wins, knock his ass out, and then go ahead and proceed to be the biggest star in the UFC.”

Buckley went on to say he can fill the void when it comes to a lack of true stars on the current UFC roster.

“Right now, the big talk is that there are no stars in the UFC right now,” Buckley continued. “And if there are, they lost or fumbled the bag in some type of way. So I really feel like this is my opportunity to show up and show out. Yet again, I gotta go into that cage, get my hand raised — but not only get my hand raised, go out there and dominate this man and get the knockout that I know that I can get.”

Buckley is currently the No. 7-ranked UFC welterweight. He will climb into the top five if he gets past Usman at UFC Atlanta. The 170-pound division is heating up with the likes of Buckley and Sean Brady rising. Shavkat Rakhmonov also waits in the wings as he recovers from an injury.