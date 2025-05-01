Joaquin Buckley determined to become UFC’s biggest star after Atlanta fight with Kamaru Usman

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 1, 2025

Joaquin Buckley has major aspirations for his UFC career, and it goes beyond winning a title.

Joaquin Buckley

Buckley has never been closer to the top of the heap at 170 pounds. His last outing took place at the end of 2024, and he pulled off a TKO victory over Colby Covington via doctor’s stoppage. He is scheduled to take on former UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman at UFC Atlanta on June 14.

Buckley is the favorite to win the fight and if he does, he feels it’ll put him one step closer to becoming the UFC’s biggest star.

RELATED: JOAQUIN BUCKLEY SHARES SCATHING REACTION TO IAN MACHADO GARRY’S UFC KANSAS CITY WIN

Can Joaquin Buckley Become UFC’s Biggest Star?

In a video posted on his Instagram account, Joaquin Buckley discussed his potential path if he defeats Kamaru Usman. “New Mansa” believes his quickest path to a UFC title shot is if current welterweight champion Belal Muhammad defeats Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 (via MMAMania).

“I always like to prepare for that next move,” Buckley said on Instagram. “Once I beat Usman, my mentality and where I wanna go is to get that belt. Pray Belal is the one that wins. Because if he doesn’t win, if JDM wins, I already know the UFC got different moves that they’re trying to do. So I’m hoping Belal wins. Once he wins, knock his ass out, and then go ahead and proceed to be the biggest star in the UFC.”

Buckley went on to say he can fill the void when it comes to a lack of true stars on the current UFC roster.

“Right now, the big talk is that there are no stars in the UFC right now,” Buckley continued. “And if there are, they lost or fumbled the bag in some type of way. So I really feel like this is my opportunity to show up and show out. Yet again, I gotta go into that cage, get my hand raised — but not only get my hand raised, go out there and dominate this man and get the knockout that I know that I can get.”

Buckley is currently the No. 7-ranked UFC welterweight. He will climb into the top five if he gets past Usman at UFC Atlanta. The 170-pound division is heating up with the likes of Buckley and Sean Brady rising. Shavkat Rakhmonov also waits in the wings as he recovers from an injury.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Joaquin Buckley UFC

Related

Colby Covington

Colby Covington 'screwed up a really good opportunity,' says UFC veteran and analyst

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 1, 2025
Bo Nickal
Paul Felder

UFC commentator urges Bo Nickal to be more aggressive at UFC Des Moines

Harry Kettle - May 1, 2025

UFC commentator Paul Felder has urged Bo Nickal to be more aggressive when he battles Reinier de Ridder at UFC Des Moines.

Kamaru Usman
Michael Bisping

UFC legend believes Kamaru Usman should consider retirement if he loses at UFC Atlanta

Harry Kettle - May 1, 2025

UFC legend Michael Bisping believes Kamaru Usman needs to consider retirement if he loses to Joaquin Buckley at UFC Atlanta.

Jeremy Stephens
UFC

Jeremy Stephens reveals how UFC return happened ahead of UFC Des Moines

Harry Kettle - April 30, 2025

UFC veteran Jeremy Stephens has revealed how his return to the promotion came to fruition ahead of Saturday night.

Gillian Robertson
UFC

Gillian Robertson expects Marina Rodriguez to "want out of there" at UFC Des Moines: "She'll give me the finish"

Cole Shelton - April 30, 2025

Gillian Robertson is set for the biggest fight of her career as he’ll take on Marina Rodriguez at UFC Des Moines on Saturday.

Cory Sandhagen, UFC, OnlyFans, Deiveson Figueiredo, MMA, UFC Des Moines

Cory Sandhagen confident he'll get a title shot after he beat Deiveson Figueiredo "impressively" at UFC Des Moines

Cole Shelton - April 30, 2025
Jeff Molina
Jeff Molina

BKFC walks back on signing former UFC flyweight Jeff Molina: "We respect the ABC’s current suspension"

Cole Shelton - April 30, 2025

BKFC has walked back on its signing of former UFC flyweight Jeff Molina.

Dustin Poirier, UFC MMA
UFC

UFC star Dustin Poirier names three lightweight fights to 'keep the division moving' after he retires

BJ Penn Staff - April 30, 2025

Dustin Poirier is retiring from MMA at UFC 318 on July 19, and he’s going to leave a big hole in the lightweight division.

Dricus du Plessis Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Surging UFC fighter trained with Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev, offers assessment of potential fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 30, 2025

One rising UFC middleweight contender has trained with both Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev, and he has an assessment of a potential fight between the two.

Brandon Moreno UFC
UFC

Brandon Moreno says clock is ticking on another UFC flyweight title reign

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 30, 2025

Brandon Moreno admits that he believes time is running out on another UFC title reign.