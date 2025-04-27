Joaquin Buckley shares scathing reaction to Ian Machado Garry’s UFC Kansas City win

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 27, 2025

Joaquin Buckley has given his reaction to Ian Machado Garry’s UFC Kansas City performance.

Joaquin Buckley and Ian Machado Garry

Garry stepped up to meet Carlos Prates when the UFC needed a new main event. Prates was going to take on Geoff Neal at UFC 314, but Neal was pulled due to an injury. Garry outmatched Prates on the feet until the fourth round, where the Fighting Nerds standout was coming alive. Prates even dropped Garry in the fifth round and nearly secured a finish, but it was too late.

“The Future” survived a late scare to earn a unanimous decision victory.

RELATED: PROS REACT AFTER IAN MACHADO GARRY OUTPOINTS CARLOS PRATES AT UFC KANSAS CITY

Buckley Criticizes Garry’s Showing

Inside Fighting caught up with Joaquin Buckley following Ian Machado Garry’s win over Carlos Prates. Buckley went off on Garry for playing things too safe before the final round (via MMAMania).

“I think it was trash,” he told Inside Fighting. “I really think Ian Garry had the potential to put it on Prates, but he tried to play it safe the whole time, tried to keep from getting knocked out. Obviously, we’ve seen that Prates, in that fifth round, he was trying to get to him and he turned Ian Garry into a booty boy. My man tryin’ to wrestle, my man tryin’ to hold on for dear life.

“I feel like Ian Garry played himself. He really could have had a performance of the night type ending, but you know … too scared.”

Buckley and Garry have traded barbs, and there was even an incident between the two during the ceremonial weigh-ins for UFC Kansas City. Buckley was talking trash to Garry and was right next to “The Future’s” wife and child. Garry seemingly had the UFC’s security team remove Buckley from the area.

It’s possible that Buckley and Garry could collide inside the Octagon one day. Buckley will be meeting former UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman at UFC Atlanta on June 14. Garry is the backup option for the UFC 315 main event title fight between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena.

Ian Garry Joaquin Buckley UFC

