Joaquin Buckley shares scathing reaction to Ian Machado Garry’s UFC Kansas City win

Buckley Criticizes Garry’s Showing

Inside Fighting caught up with Joaquin Buckley following Ian Machado Garry’s win over Carlos Prates. Buckley went off on Garry for playing things too safe before the final round (via MMAMania).

“I think it was trash,” he told Inside Fighting. “I really think Ian Garry had the potential to put it on Prates, but he tried to play it safe the whole time, tried to keep from getting knocked out. Obviously, we’ve seen that Prates, in that fifth round, he was trying to get to him and he turned Ian Garry into a booty boy. My man tryin’ to wrestle, my man tryin’ to hold on for dear life.

“I feel like Ian Garry played himself. He really could have had a performance of the night type ending, but you know … too scared.”

Buckley and Garry have traded barbs, and there was even an incident between the two during the ceremonial weigh-ins for UFC Kansas City. Buckley was talking trash to Garry and was right next to “The Future’s” wife and child. Garry seemingly had the UFC’s security team remove Buckley from the area.

It’s possible that Buckley and Garry could collide inside the Octagon one day. Buckley will be meeting former UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman at UFC Atlanta on June 14. Garry is the backup option for the UFC 315 main event title fight between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena.