UFC fighter Dan Hooker suffers injury setback: ‘I need a second surgery on my hand’

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 1, 2025

Dan Hooker is enduring a setback in his recovery from an injury.

Dan Hooker

Hooker was scheduled to share the Octagon with Justin Gaethje on the UFC 313 card back in March. “The Hangman” was forced to pull out of the fight, as he required surgery on his hand. Hooker was soon presented with an opportunity to take a backup role for the planned BMF Championship fight between Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier at UFC 318 in New Orleans.

While Hooker would’ve been happy to take that opportunity, a setback has occurred.

Dan Hooker Needs Another Surgery

In an interview with Sky Sport New Zealand, Dan Hooker revealed that his return will have to be delayed even further. “The Hangman” needs to go under the knife once again (h/t MMAMania).

“Unfortunately, I need a second surgery on my hand,” he revealed. “There’s too much scar tissue, this doesn’t look like a fist. I could poke someone in the eye. I said I could go to Power Slap at this point. It’s not a major surgery, but they just have to cut her open and clean out some scar tissue that’s kind of locking the joint up.”

The second procedure will prevent Hooker from being the backup option for Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier 3.

“That would put me nine weeks before this fight. So it would take kind of a perfect storm for me to be able to be ready. So it doesn’t look like that is gonna happen. But incredible fight.”

It’s a bitter pill to swallow for Hooker, who has remained positive throughout his career. “The Hangman’s” exciting fighting style and recent string of wins had been paying off with big opportunities before the injury. We’ll see what the UFC matchmakers have in mind for Hooker once he’s ready to step back inside the Octagon.

