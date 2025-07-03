Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. arrested by ICE, faces deportation just days after loss to Jake Paul

By Cole Shelton - July 3, 2025

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. has been arrested by ICE as he faces deportation back to Mexico.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr

Chavez Jr. made his return to the boxing ring on Saturday against Jake Paul, losing a clear-cut decision. Days after the loss, it was announced that the Mexican was arrested by Homeland Security and is facing deportation for criminal illegal activity.

“On July 2, ICE arrested Mexican boxer and criminal illegal alien Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. He is now being processed for expedited removal from the United States,” the post read. “This Sinaloa Cartel affiliate has an active arrest warrant in Mexico for his involvement in organized crime and trafficking firearms, ammunitions and explosives. Under President Trump, NO ONE is above the law—including world-famous athletes. Our message to any cartel affiliates in the U.S. is clear: We will find you and you will face consequences. The days of unchecked cartel violence are over.”

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. was arrested as he faces organized crime charges. However, his lawyer, Michael Goldstein, said the allegations aren’t true. He’s also trying to figure out where the United States is holding the boxer.

“The current allegations are outrageous and simply another headline to terrorize the community,” Goldstein said.

Chavez Jr. is due in court Monday related to gun possession charges from last year.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. claims he couldn’t KO Jake Paul

After the lackluster loss to Jake Paul, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. took to Instagram to issue a statement on the loss.

The Mexican boxer claims he couldn’t KO Paul, which sparked plenty of controversy.

“I could never knock him out. I couldn’t knock out Jake Paul,” Chavez Jr. said in an Instagram story. “Whoever the judges want, wins. I put on a great show and well, I hit him in the ass like I said I was going to. He said he was gonna drive me crazy, no, no. Here I am ready for what’s next, thank you everyone.”

Following the loss to Paul, Chavez Jr. is now 54-7-1 and one NC as a pro. He’s the former WBC middleweight champion.

