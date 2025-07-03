Jack Della Maddalena believes Islam Makhachev is “too little” for him: “We saw what Volk did to him”

Jack Della Maddalena is fully confident he will beat Islam Makhachev when they end up fighting.

Jack Della Maddalena

Makhachev is set to move up to welterweight in hopes of becoming a two-weight champion when he takes on Della Maddalena. Although the fight hasn’t officially been made, all signs point to it happening sometime later this year.

Ahead of the highly anticipated bout, Della Maddalena spoke about it while attending an Eternal MMA event and thinks the size will be a key factor.

“It’s a dream first title defense. Pound-for-pound number one, get it back for Volk. We saw what Volk did to him. I’m gonna get him. He’s too little. He’s too little, I’m going to get him,” Della Maddalena said.

The size could be a big factor as Islam Makhachev is moving up in weight. Even though he’s always been considered a bigger lightweight, Della Maddalena believes the power and strength will be in his favor. He points to the fact that Alexander Volkanovski, a featherweight, had him hurt in their fight.

Islam Makhachev hopeful to face Jack Della Maddalena at MSG

Although all signs point to the fight happening between Islam Makhachev and Jack Della Maddalena, the bout hasn’t been made official.

However, Makhachev is hoping the bout can happen in November at Madison Square Garden in a highly anticipated bout.

“I want to hold my belt from the lightweight. But it’s not possible because if I fight with Della Maddalena in October or November,” Makhachev said to MMAJunkie. “Then in February Ramadan is beginning, holding more than one year of the lightweight belt [without defending] is not what I want to do. It’s not respectful to all those. I asked [UFC CEO Dana White] if we have some opportunity to fight in Madison Square Garden. It would be an honour for me to fight in the biggest arena for MMA and boxing. Legendary arena.”

Islam Makhachev is 27-1 as a pro. He’s coming off a submission win over Renato Moicano to defend his lightweight title for the fourth time. Jack Della Maddalena, meanwhile, is 18-2 as a pro and won the belt last time out with a decision win over Belal Muhammad.

