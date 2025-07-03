Jack Della Maddalena believes Islam Makhachev is “too little” for him: “We saw what Volk did to him”

Jack Della Maddalena is fully confident he will beat Islam Makhachev when they end up fighting.

Makhachev is set to move up to welterweight in hopes of becoming a two-weight champion when he takes on Della Maddalena. Although the fight hasn’t officially been made, all signs point to it happening sometime later this year.

Ahead of the highly anticipated bout, Della Maddalena spoke about it while attending an Eternal MMA event and thinks the size will be a key factor.

“It’s a dream first title defense. Pound-for-pound number one, get it back for Volk. We saw what Volk did to him. I’m gonna get him. He’s too little. He’s too little, I’m going to get him,” Della Maddalena said.

The size could be a big factor as Islam Makhachev is moving up in weight. Even though he’s always been considered a bigger lightweight, Della Maddalena believes the power and strength will be in his favor. He points to the fact that Alexander Volkanovski, a featherweight, had him hurt in their fight.