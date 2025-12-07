UFC 323 Results: Jan Blachowicz vs. Bogdan Guskov ends in a majority draw (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC 323 main card lineup kicks off with a promising light heavyweight bout featuring former division title holder Jan Blachowicz taking on Bogdan Guskov.

Blachowicz (29-11-2 MMA) will enter tonight’s matchup with hopes of snapping a three-fight winless drought. The Polish powerhouse most previously competed at March’s UFC event in London, where he dropped a decision to perennial contender Carlos Ulberg. Prior to that setback, Jan had suffered a split decision defeat to Alex Pereira and a split draw to Magomed Ankalaev.

Meanwhile, Bogdan Guskov (18-3-1 MMA) currently boasts a four-fight winning streak, with his most recent victory coming by way of first-round knockout over Nikita Krylov at July’s event in Abu Dhabi. ‘Czarevitch’ has gone 4-1 since entering the Octagon in September of 2023, with his lone loss coming in his promotional debut against Volkan Oezdemir.

Round one of this UFC 323 light heavyweight contest begins and the fighters meet in the center of the cage. Jan Blachowicz misses with a left hand. He lands a follow up low kick. Bogdan Guskov replies with a short low kick of his own. Another low kick from the former champion. Both men appear happy to stand and trade early. Blachowicz with another low kick. He comes in with a jab that misses. The fighters continue to trade low kicks. Guskov’s lead leg is already red. Still, he comes forward and lands a nice shot up the middle. A nice jab connects for Jan Blachowicz. He lands another. Guskov is on the retreat. Another hard low kick from the Polish powerhouse. Guskov replies with an inside low kick. A nice left hook from Jan. Now a low kick. Bogdan Guskov answers with a combination. A pair of low kicks from Blachowicz. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Jan Blachowicz lands a jab and then a low kick. Guskov with a jab of his own, but he eats a hard low kick in return. Another nice jab and low kick from the former champion. Bogdan Guskov drops Jan with a big shot. He leaps in and starts landing some hard ground and pound from top position. Blachowicz rolls for a heel hook. Guskov keeps throwing punches. Blachowicz tries another attempt at the leg lock but is unable to score the submission. Guskov continues to work from full guard. He’s landing some big elbows now. Jan Blachowicz is busted up now. More big elbows from Guskov who is now in half guard. This could easily be a 10-8 round if Bogdan doesn’t score a finish. Jan is a bloody mess from these elbows. The horn sounds to end round two.

Bodgan Guskov smiles back at Jan Blachowicz goes for a heel hook ‼️😁 #ufc323 pic.twitter.com/kNwPbQzWwE — MMA Homie Podcast (@theMMAhomies) December 7, 2025

The third and final round begins and Bogdan Guskov is landing some good shots early. He continues to land that right hand. Now he scores with a jab. Jan Blachowicz returns fire with a low kick, but he’s going to need a lot more than that. Another big combo from Guskov. Suddenly Jan clips Guskov who appears to be hurt. Blachowicz comes forward with a combination. He rips the body. Guskov answers with a right hand. 90 seconds remain in the fight. The former champ with a nice body kick. A good jab from Bogdan Guskov. Another low kick from the Polish standout. He’s walking down his opponent now. A big flurry and Guskov goes down. Jan with a big flurry as Bogdan returns to his feet. The horn sounds to end the contest.

CRAZY END TO THE FIGHT 🤯 What performance by @JanBlachowicz and Bogdan Guskov! [ #UFC323 LIVE NOW on @ESPN PPV ] pic.twitter.com/f7km686hMH — UFC (@ufc) December 7, 2025

Official UFC 323 Results: Jan Blachowicz vs. Bogdan Guskov ends in a majority draw (29-28, 28-28, 28-28)

The #UFC323 bout between Jan Blachowicz and Bogdan Guskov has been declared a majority draw. pic.twitter.com/awDco3I9Wi — UFC (@ufc) December 7, 2025

Would you like to see a rematch after tonight’s majority draw ruling?